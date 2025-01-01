© 2025 Western New York Public Broadcasting Association

Buffalo Toronto Public Media Blog

Explore the latest stories, innovations, and community voices shaping public media. From behind-the-scenes looks at groundbreaking productions to in-depth features on local culture and initiatives, the BTPM Blog keeps you connected to the heart of public storytelling. Dive into inspiring narratives that amplify the power of media to inform and engage.

BTPM Blog
BTPM Corporate logo one a blue background
Absolutely No Big Changes Here... Except Everything
Big changes (but not really)! Buffalo Toronto Public Media is officially unifying all our brands under the BTPM name.
Honoring Trailblazing Women: Catherine Flon Honors Exhibition Celebrates Buffalo’s Changemakers
Recognizing the Legacy of Revolutionary Women Who Elevate and Inspire Their Communities

The BTPM Classical Blog is presented by the Toronto Symphony Orchestra

BTPM Classical Blog
On the left: a monkey in a tree. On the right: toucans in a tree
Cloud Music
Ed. Simone reminisces on a trip to Costa Rica and how nature's music became the soundtrack to his trip.
How It Started Vs. How It’s Going: Spring Edition
The average last frost date in Western New York is April 30 to May 15, some sources say May 11-20 for Southern Ontario. On the calendar, March 20 is the official start of spring.
Two video game controllers on a purple background. The image reads "WNED Classical, Video Game Weekend March 21-23"
Video Game Music Weekend: March 21-23, 2025
Imagine you are a composer tasked with creating the score for a new movie. You have about one hundred minutes of time to fill and your music must enhance what is happening on the screen. Now imagine that movie is 20+ hours long!
Two men posing on a light blue background. One is wearing a leather jacket and a white t-shirt with his thumb up. The other man is wearing a suit jacket and a red tie.
Ravel at 150: The Fonzi of Classical Music
March 7th marks Ravel’s 150th birthday. We’ll celebrate on WNED Classical with several Ravel masterworks. RAVEL is cool – always has been – always will be. But what makes Ravel the Fonzi of classical music?
A theater background with the text "WNED Classical salutes WNY's High School Musicals"
BTPM Classical salutes WNY’s High School Musicals
High school musicals are a tradition in WNY and once again BTPM Classical is celebrating them on the air!
A bed of flowers with a rainbow in the background.
The Rainbow Connection
“Why are there so many songs about rainbows and what’s on the other side?” That’s the opening line of a song from The Muppet Movie sung by Kermit the Frog as he sits in his swamp on a log with his banjo.
Two big composer birthdays
We’re celebrating two big composer birthdays in 2025 on BTPM Classical – Giovanni Palestrina and Johann Strauss, Jr.
Holiday Music Redux
Listeners of BTPM Classical are sometimes surprised to learn that I listen to not only what we call classical but to other types of music as well. And never more than at Christmas.
Riding the Bus
I had a milestone birthday in June. I talked about it in my recent blog post, The BINGO Card of Life. Since then, I’ve made changes. Not big changes – just small ones to make this decade a little healthier and more interesting than the last.
La Valse on Rye
Ed.'s 50th high school reunion sparked memories when he belonged to the Arts and Science club, where he would attend concerts and movies and grab bites to eat afterwards.
Patter Songs and Rhubarb
Some folks are more aware than others of viral TikTok dances. I was made aware of one that came out towards the end of 2023 because of my minor in German back in college.
Do Composers Dream of Musical Sheep?
How is it that Chappell Roan’s album sounds different from all the pop albums I’ve heard before? Do composers dream of musical sheep?
Heritage Moments
Heritage Moments: That’s why we call it Buffalo. Maybe.
We know why most cities have their names, but not Buffalo. New York City is named after York, England; Los Angeles is the city of Our Lady, Queen of the…
Heritage Moments: Annie Edson Taylor, Falls daredevil and a widow’s hard choices
In the days before death benefits, pensions and social security, an aging widow had to fend for herself, even one who was a trained, experienced…
Heritage Moments: Mary Jemison of the Seneca Nation, the ‘White Woman of the Genesee’
In 1823 along the Genesee River there lived an old woman who was quite famous in the region. She was Seneca, yet her features were European and her…
Heritage Moments: Mortally wounded, William McKinley thinks of his assassin - and his wife
The Pan-American Exposition of 1901, a world’s fair that marked Buffalo’s arrival as a major city — it should have left a legacy of joy. Instead, it left…
Heritage Moments: The Attica Prison Uprising — 43 dead and a four-decade cover-up
The Attica Prison Uprising of 1971 is one of the most disturbing episodes in the history of New York State and, indeed, the nation as a whole. It lasted…
Heritage Moments: Marilyn Bell, the teenager who conquered eels, exhaustion and Lake Ontario
Overnight sensation — that term gets bandied about from time to time. But Marilyn Bell literally was one. At 11:07 p.m. on Sept. 8, 1954, when she dove…
Heritage Moments: Frederick Law Olmsted and the stroll that saved Niagara
Niagara Falls in the 1800s was an industrialist’s dreamland and a huckster’s paradise. Cheap waterpower abounded — all you had to do was build a channel…
Heritage Moments: In an ocean of horror, Father Conway’s courage
The sinking of the U.S.S. Indianapolis in the early morning hours of July 30, 1945, is the worst disaster to befall a single ship in the history of the US…
Heritage Moments: Mark Twain, Buffalonian
Samuel L. Clemens’s time in Buffalo was short. But it was also by turns pivotal, tragic and, of course, funny. The young man who would go on to become…
Heritage Moments: Stanley Spisiak, LBJ and a bucket of Buffalo River sludge
It’s the early 1960s, and you’re summering at Crystal Beach. You walk across the sands to take a dip in the warm waves of Lake Erie. But before you get to…
Heritage Moments: An Ode to Bridges
The Niagara Frontier is a land of bridges. And if the bridges themselves are not particularly spectacular, the places they span are — rushing waterways…
Heritage Moments: Grover the Good, in a time before #MeToo
In a mere four years Grover Cleveland skyrocketed from Buffalo lawyer with a penchant for hanging out in beer halls to president of the United States,…