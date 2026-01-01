Your Voice. Your Ideas. Your Future.
Join the BTPM Young Adult Advisory Committee!
Meet our Year 1 cohort!
This group is bringing their creativity, curiosity, and commitment to shaping the future of public media in Western New York and Southern Ontario. Over the year, they have shared their perspectives and helped ensure that new voices are heard and represented across BTPM.
2025-2026 YAAC Members
|Reed GianGrasso
|Hailey Muscarella
|Gracie Wenner
|Emma Gillies
|Madeline Dorobiala
|Caroline Stenard
|Sarah Lynch
|Violet Ceppaglia
What is YAAC?
The Young Adult Advisory Committee (YAAC) is a space where ideas, feedback, and lived experiences from young people ages 17-24 help guide BTPM’s projects, events, and content. From brainstorming new video series to shaping community engagement efforts, YAAC ensures that young adult perspectives are front and center in public media.
Together, we:
- Understand how young audiences use and connect with media
- Create content that’s real, relevant, and relatable
- Amplify diverse and authentic voices
- Build bridges between BTPM and the next generation of change-makers
Your Impact
Joining the BTPM Young Adult Advisory Committee includes a minimum one-year commitment, with the opportunity to renew on a rolling basis and potentially join other BTPM boards in the future.
Members participate in:
- 4 meetings per year (hybrid option available)
- Volunteer and representation opportunities at BTPM events
- Hands-on experience in public media and community outreach
Members gain real-world experience in public media, build valuable professional networks, and help shape the stories that connect our communities.
Interested in Joining Next Year?
Applications for the next cohort are open now! Follow us on social media for updates.
Questions?
Contact:
Samantha Kittinger
Learning & Engagement Specialist
skittinger@btpm.org