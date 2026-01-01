What is YAAC?

The Young Adult Advisory Committee (YAAC) is a space where ideas, feedback, and lived experiences from young people ages 17-24 help guide BTPM’s projects, events, and content. From brainstorming new video series to shaping community engagement efforts, YAAC ensures that young adult perspectives are front and center in public media.

Together, we:



Understand how young audiences use and connect with media

Create content that’s real, relevant, and relatable

Amplify diverse and authentic voices

Build bridges between BTPM and the next generation of change-makers

Your Impact

Joining the BTPM Young Adult Advisory Committee includes a minimum one-year commitment, with the opportunity to renew on a rolling basis and potentially join other BTPM boards in the future.

Members participate in:



4 meetings per year (hybrid option available)

Volunteer and representation opportunities at BTPM events

Hands-on experience in public media and community outreach

Members gain real-world experience in public media, build valuable professional networks, and help shape the stories that connect our communities.

Interested in Joining Next Year?

Applications for the next cohort are open now! Follow us on social media for updates.

Questions?

Contact:

Samantha Kittinger

Learning & Engagement Specialist

skittinger@btpm.org