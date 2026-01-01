© 2026 Western New York Public Broadcasting Association

140 Lower Terrace St.
Buffalo, NY 14202

Toronto Address:
130 Queens Quay E.
Suite 903
Toronto, ON M5A 0P6


Mailing Address:
Horizons Plaza P.O. Box 1263
Buffalo, NY 14240-1263

Buffalo Toronto Public Media | Phone 716-845-7000
BTPM NPR Newsroom | Phone: 716-845-7040
Differing shades of blue wavering throughout the image
Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Your Voice. Your Ideas. Your Future.

Join the BTPM Young Adult Advisory Committee!

Meet our Year 1 cohort!

This group is bringing their creativity, curiosity, and commitment to shaping the future of public media in Western New York and Southern Ontario. Over the year, they have shared their perspectives and helped ensure that new voices are heard and represented across BTPM.

YAAC Cohort 1: From left to right: Gracie Wenner, Reed GianGrasso, Caroline Stenard, Madeline Dorobiala, Hailey Muscarella, Emma Gillies, Violet Ceppaglia.
From left to right: Gracie Wenner, Reed GianGrasso, Caroline Stenard, Madeline Dorobiala, Hailey Muscarella, Emma Gillies, Violet Ceppaglia.

2025-2026 YAAC Members

Reed GianGrasso
Hailey Muscarella
Gracie Wenner
Emma Gillies
Madeline Dorobiala
Caroline Stenard
Sarah Lynch
Violet Ceppaglia
YAAC from left to right: Emma Gillies, Reed GianGrasso, Hailey Muscarella, Gracie Wenner, Madeline Dorobiala, Caroline Stenard, Violet Ceppaglia standing in front of the BTPM NPR door.
From left to right: Emma Gillies, Reed GianGrasso, Hailey Muscarella, Gracie Wenner, Madeline Dorobiala, Caroline Stenard, Violet Ceppaglia

What is YAAC?
The Young Adult Advisory Committee (YAAC) is a space where ideas, feedback, and lived experiences from young people ages 17-24 help guide BTPM’s projects, events, and content. From brainstorming new video series to shaping community engagement efforts, YAAC ensures that young adult perspectives are front and center in public media.

Together, we:

  • Understand how young audiences use and connect with media
  • Create content that’s real, relevant, and relatable
  • Amplify diverse and authentic voices
  • Build bridges between BTPM and the next generation of change-makers

Your Impact

Joining the BTPM Young Adult Advisory Committee includes a minimum one-year commitment, with the opportunity to renew on a rolling basis and potentially join other BTPM boards in the future.
Members participate in:

  • 4 meetings per year (hybrid option available)
  • Volunteer and representation opportunities at BTPM events
  • Hands-on experience in public media and community outreach

Members gain real-world experience in public media, build valuable professional networks, and help shape the stories that connect our communities.

Interested in Joining Next Year?

Applications for the next cohort are open now! Follow us on social media for updates.

Questions?

Contact:
Samantha Kittinger
Learning & Engagement Specialist
skittinger@btpm.org