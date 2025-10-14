Heritage Moments: The Buffalonian Who Wrote the Mexican National Anthem

There isn’t a soccer fan on earth who is unfamiliar with the Mexican national anthem, and how stirring it sounds when tens of thousands of Mexico fans sing ¡Mexicanos, al grito de guerra! at stadiums around the world. But how many know that this rousing tune was written by a Buffalonian?

Jaime Nunó Roca was born in Barcelona in 1824, became a bandleader and traveled from Spain to Cuba in 1851, where he befriended the exiled Mexican caudillo Antonio López de Santa Anna. Two years later Santa Anna, re-installed as Mexican president, made Nunó the leader of the nation’s military bands… just in time to take part in the contest to compose Mexico’s national anthem. In 1854, Nunó won, with a composition set to the words of the Mexican poet Francisco González Bocanegra. Right from its debut performance, Nunó’s Himno Nacional Mexicano was a hit… a fitting expression of Mexico’s soaring national fervor.

In 1855, Santa Anna was deposed from power. Everyone associated with the self-proclaimed Hero of the Nation, General of Division, Grand Master of the National and Distinguished Order of Guadalupe, Grand Cross of the Royal and Distinguished Spanish Order of Carlos III, and President of the Mexican Republic fell out of favor, including the national anthem, which was replaced and no longer performed, and Nunó himself, who moved to New York City. There, he worked as a conductor, most notably leading the orchestra in support of the wildly popular Austrian piano virtuoso Sigismund Thalberg, and later directing Thalberg’s operas.

In 1869, after years of hectic touring, Nunó moved to Buffalo, where he became one of only about 30 city residents from Spanish-speaking countries. At this point he was content to disappear from the international music scene, although he was very active locally organizing choirs and music festivals. In 1874, at the age of 50, he married a 20-year-old Buffalonian, Catherine Remington. They had two children together, and over the ensuing years Nunó made ends meet as a music teacher with a small studio on Delaware Avenue.

(Wikimedia Commons) First-edition sheet music for the Mexican national anthem, composed by Jaime Nunó. lyrics by Francisco González Bocanegra, 1854

By the time of the Pan-American Exposition in 1901, Nunó, now 77, had lived in Buffalo for 32 years. A Mexican journalist learned that the half-forgotten composer of the former national anthem was alive and still working somewhere on Delaware, in the city hosting the exposition. According to some accounts, a Mexican regimental band marched up and down the avenue playing the anthem, hoping to draw out Nunó. Eventually, he appeared. Soon after, the Mexican pavilion at the Pan-Am held a gala reception in his honor.

Thus began the coda to Nunó’s remarkable life. The news that he was still alive caused a sensation in Mexico. The Mexican president Porfirio Díaz, who had restored Nunó’s composition as the national anthem, invited him to return, which he did that September amid thunderous acclaim. He remained for three months; one of the most memorable moments took place when Nunó triumphantly led , a group of massed military bands.

In 1904, Nunó, 80, returned to Mexico to help mark the 50th anniversary of the Himno Nacional, his final stay in his first adopted country. He returned to his second adopted country to live out his last years in Buffalo and New York City. Nunó, 84, died in New York in 1908. He was buried at Forest Lawn, although it would not be his final resting place. In 1942, his remains were removed and reinterred In the Rotunda of Illustrious Men in Chapultepec Park in Mexico City. There, Jaime Nunó Roca, Buffalonian, rests among the great men and women who built modern Mexico.

