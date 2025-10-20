The Faces Behind the Fair: How BCAT’s Community Resource Event Brings Buffalo Together

On a bright Saturday morning, the Buffalo Center for Arts and Technology (BCAT) buzzed with energy. Tables lined the hallways of the newly revitalized space on Sycamore Street, filled with local organizations offering resources on everything from financial wellness to creative education. Children gathered around the Buffalo AKG Art Museum’s table designing tote bags, while adults mingled indoors, discovering new opportunities they hadn’t realized were just blocks away.

What made the event stand out wasn’t just its size, more than 30 community organizations participated, but its purpose. It was about connection, access, and collaboration. To understand how this community resource fair came together, and what it means for Buffalo’s East Side, we spoke with BCAT’s leadership and one of its key partners.

A Vision for Access and Opportunity

For BCAT President and CEO Gina Burkhardt, this fair represents both a celebration and a starting point.

“When BCAT moved into this building a year ago, we were welcomed by the Black groups in the neighborhood,” Burkhardt said. “What we learned is that the resources available to our community are few and far between and scattered. So, we thought, you know what, we have this amazing space. We could bring community vendors together so people can come to one place and get access to all the resources.”

That commitment to access defines BCAT’s mission. Whether it’s workforce training, after-school programs, or creative workshops, BCAT provides opportunities that strengthen both individuals and the wider community. Burkhardt said the center’s long-term vision goes even further.

“Our goal was to be the beginning of a neighborhood community hub,” she explained. “We’re working to bring in a bank, a diagnostic clinic, all for the same purpose: access. Access to information and to services you don’t have to take a bus for two hours to get to.”

As BCAT continues to expand its partnerships and presence, the hope is that this part of the city, often overlooked for decades, will receive the consistent support it deserves.

“Our 200 students who graduate from BCAT every year make whatever we do the most worthwhile,” Burkhardt said. “This is about them and making sure they have the economic stability that so many people take for granted.”

Behind the Scenes: Building Community from Within

While the fair’s success was visible in the crowd’s energy, much of the effort came from behind the scenes. For Cassie Puccia, BCAT’s Director of Organizational Development, collaboration across every department was key.

“It takes a lot of work from a lot of different people across all of the teams here at BCAT,” Puccia said. “We have our advancement team connecting with vendors and partnerships, and our internal team making sure everything runs smoothly. It takes a lot, but we enjoy doing it.”

Puccia said the event also offers BCAT staff a chance to learn more about the community they serve.

“When there’s an event like this, it just opens up ‘oh, I didn’t know that you did that,’ or there’s a service we learn about,” she said. “Because we have so many students and people who come through here, it helps us connect them to new resources too.”

For her, the reward is in watching people discover BCAT for the first time, especially long-time residents who may have walked by the building for years without knowing what goes on inside.

“My favorite is when people who’ve lived in the neighborhood for a long time come in and say, ‘I didn’t know this was what happened here,’” Puccia said.

Beyond logistics, she believes the fair and BCAT as a whole plays an essential role in fighting isolation and building relationships.

“In a world where we’re pushed to be remote and online, it’s nice to have a space that’s the opposite,” she said. “Everything here is in person, with community. People build friendships, they network for life, and they gain confidence.”

That focus on confidence, representation, and exposure, she said, is what defines BCAT’s impact. “Representation matters,” Puccia added. “BCAT provides the opportunity to imagine something different, to learn how to speak up for yourself, tell your story, and see possibilities beyond what you grew up with.”

Art, Access, and Partnership

That spirit of collaboration was on full display, where the Buffalo AKG Art Museum invited attendees of all ages to create art on the spot.

“The Buffalo AKG Art Museum is one of the community resources for the Buffalo Niagara region,” said Charlie Garling, Director of Learning and Creativity at the museum. “What we try to bring here is not only expertise in art, but an extended hand to work closer with our cultural partners in order to raise and elevate the art scene in Western New York.”

Garling said partnerships like the one with BCAT help make art accessible to everyone, regardless of experience or background.

“The arts are for everyone,” he said. “You shouldn’t have to have any knowledge or experience to enjoy or participate. Everyone is creative, everyone can make something meaningful.”

Jenn Barton, the museum’s Manager of Access and Studio Programs, echoed that sentiment. “One thing I hear all the time is, ‘I don’t have a creative bone in my body,’” Barton said. “So, we make it as easy as possible for people to create, and to leave feeling positive about what they made.”

For both Garling and Barton, partnerships like this one are about more than just outreach, they’re about shared ownership. “If you want to make things relevant to people’s lives, you need to give up some control,” Garling said. “We’ve entered this era of mutuality, where people want to see their values reflected in the organizations they support.”

A Shared Purpose

As the day came to a close and the last few visitors lingered at vendor tables, the common thread among everyone involved, from organizers to partners, was clear: access, collaboration, and community.

From BCAT’s leadership to its partners, each voice shared the same vision, one where Buffalo’s East Side isn’t left behind, but lifted up by opportunity and connection.

Or, as Burkhardt put it simply: “We want more people aware of what we do. We want to deliver more services. And we want to build partnerships, because when we work together, we can do even better.”