Upcoming Local Shows for 10/2 - 10/9
BTPM The Bridge aims to amplify the local music scene by highlighting live music and featuring regional artists on our station. Check out our list of upcoming live performances from artists with roots in Western New York and Southern Ontario and catch a show near you!
Friday, October 3
- Folkfaces Fest ft. Folkfaces, Maria Sebastian, Sally Schaefer & Tyler Bagwell, Whitford Klyma Band, and many more at Cherry Hill Campground in Darien Center, NY // Oct 2-5, beginning 5 PM on Oct 2nd
- Kasador at Cicada Music & Arts Festival at Henley Island Park in St. Catharines, ON // 3 PM
Saturday, October 4
- Lavender Room Presents THEYFEST IV ft. Science Man, Blaised & Confused, Smitten for Trash, Stress Dolls, and many more at Amy’s Place in Buffalo, NY // 1 PM to 12:30 AM
- Silver Proof and Oscar's Cash at Banshee Irish Pub in Buffalo, NY // 7 PM
- The Wilderness: Complicated Feeling The Farewell Tour with Propter Hawk at Horseshoe Tavern in Toronto, ON // 8 PM
- 1120 Records Showcase ft. Pretty Good State University, Skyway, and The Sneers at Mr. Goodbar in Buffalo, NY // 8 PM
Thursday, October 9
- Ace of Wands: Magical Mind Single Release with Praises and Flake at Monarch Tavern in Buffalo, NY // 7:30 PM