© 2025 Western New York Public Broadcasting Association

140 Lower Terrace
Buffalo, NY 14202

Mailing Address:
Horizons Plaza P.O. Box 1263
Buffalo, NY 14240-1263

Buffalo Toronto Public Media | Phone 716-845-7000
BTPM NPR Newsroom | Phone: 716-845-7040
Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Donate Today
BTPM NPR Top Stories
New York State Governor Kathy Hochul speaks at the "Topping Out" Ceremony meant to celebrate the last iron bar being added to the future Highmark Stadium.
Ryan Zunner
/
BTPM NPR
Local
New Bills Stadium hits construction milestone
Ryan Zunner
While work still needs to be done to get the new Highmark Stadium ready for football and fans, the raising of the final beam marks a beginning to the finish line for one of the largest construction projects in Western New York’s history.
A pride flag blowing in the wind on a railing.
Dallas Taylor
Local
Advocacy groups taking more active role for 2025 Pride Month
Alex Simone
Gov. Kathy Hochul's proposed mask ban is facing major objections in state budget talks.
Aidin Bharti
/
Gov. Kathy Hochul's office
Gov. Hochul’s public mask ban hits roadblock in state budget talks
Jimmy Vielkind
Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney speaks about tariffs during a news conference on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Thursday, April 3rd, 2025.
Adrian Wyld
/
The Canadian Press via AP
From BTPM NPR and our Partners
Canadian Beat: Canada launches automaking tariff countermeasures
Dan Karpenchuk
USDA Food Safety Inspection Service
Popular brands of liquid eggs are recalled over bleach contamination concerns
Rachel Treisman
NPR Top Stories
Load More
NOW PLAYING
BUFFALO WEATHER
TORONTO WEATHER
Photo of hands on the keyboard of a laptop
Sign Up for the BTPM NPR Daily Newsletter
Get the latest news and those driveway moments delivered directly to your inbox every weekday morning by signing up for the BTPM NPR Newsletter: The BTPM NPR Daily.
Subscribe
What's Next? Episodes
  1. Marching for Change | The Buffalo United Rally
  2. Leadership in Transition: Dr. Bonita Durand on Buffalo State’s Future
  3. Unlocking Housing Access: Zoning and Affordability in Erie County
  4. Compassion in Action: Catholic Charities of Buffalo on Meeting Community Needs
  5. 100 Years from Mississippi | Legacy, Healing and Forgiveness
Regional News
Load More
More Local News from BTPM NPR
Load More
Arts & Culture Beat
DORIAN at Irish Classical stars L-R Brian Brown, Dave Spychalski, Kris Bartolomeo
  1. Theater Talk: DORIAN at Irish Classical is fabulous; DIAL M for MURDER (RLTP at Shea's 710) is taut and stylish; in the 'burbs two musicals, CHESS and PIPPIN, offer strong voices
  2. Theater Talk: SHUCKED has corny charm at Shea's; THE INFORMER is a powerful and generous adaptation at ART of WNY; DECONSTRUCTION puts an evangelical and a free-thinker in a hotel room for 48 hours; LUCIA DI LAMMERMOOR opens tonight (great sextet and mad scene)
  3. THEATER TALK : CYCLONE at Buff State, SHUCKED at Shea's, PIPPIN at OCC, BUCKET LIST with 2nd Gen on Sunday, INFORMER continues at ART, MATTHEW SHEPARD tonight at Westminster Presbyterian
  4. Theater Talk: THE INFORMER opens at ART of WNY; NOW AND THEN has big role for Steve Jakiel at Desiderio's; CONSIDERING MATTHEW SHEPARD, an LGBTQ+ oratorio at Westminster Pres; SHUCKED at Shea's, OUR LADY OF 121st STREET continues at RLTP (see listings)
Disabilities Beat
Signs calling for "Justice for Daniel Prude" were plastered to the exterior walls of City Hall in Rochester, N.Y., on Sept. 8, the seventh consecutive night of protests following the release of bodycam footage showing the March arrest that preceded his death.
  1. Disabilities Beat: What funding for Daniel's Law would mean to New Yorkers
  2. Disabilities Beat: An advocate's personal testimony of peer-led vs involuntary services
  3. GiGi's Playhouse celebrates World Down Syndrome Day
  4. Disabilities Beat: As advocates speak out, one-house budget rejects involuntary commitment expansion