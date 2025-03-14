BTPM NPR Top Stories
While work still needs to be done to get the new Highmark Stadium ready for football and fans, the raising of the final beam marks a beginning to the finish line for one of the largest construction projects in Western New York’s history.
The rap mogul, who awaits trial on sex trafficking and racketeering conspiracy charges, faces two new counts expanding the timeline of his alleged crimes.
A majority of NEH employees received an email placing them on immediate leave. The news comes just days after many humanities councils across the country were told their grants would be terminated.
NPR Top Stories
A federal judge in Maryland Friday ordered the Trump administration to take immediate steps to return a Maryland man who was deported to a Salvadoran mega-prison by mistake, setting up another high-stakes clash between the White House and the courts.
Sometimes called the father of freak-folk, the 83-year-old singer-songwriter lived, worked and died on his own terms.
On his first day in office, President Trump used an executive order to hit pause on the TikTok ban for 75 days. Now he's pushing back that deadline.
National Adopt a Shelter Pet Day is on April 30. To celebrate, NPR wants to know how your pet has changed your life. We would also love to see photos of your purr-fect fur-ever friend.
Investors, businesses and consumers all seem terrified of how President Trump's tariffs could upend the global economy.
Regional News
A new study released by AAA is showing dangerous misconceptions about how some cannabis users see their ability to drive while under the influence.
Switching out gas furnaces for electric heat pumps is often difficult in old rental buildings. A new program aims to help landlords and tenants make the change.
Gov. Kathy Hochul proposed new prison reforms meant to ease staffing shortages on Tuesday as part of state budget negotiations, while the head of the state Department of Corrections said he wants to release qualifying incarcerated individuals early for the same reason.
The federal complaint, filed Tuesday, alleged the Monroe County District Attorney’s Office and Rochester Police Department conspired to frame Michael Rhynes for a double homicide.
While supporters reflect on the former governor as a tough-minded politician adept at working the levers of government to get things done, others recall a bigfooting bully who was full of big promises and even bigger aspirations but was dismissive of local authority and too often failed to deliver.
More Local News from BTPM NPR
Call it an economic development double play, but in a rare move, Pharma industry behemoth IMA North America is planning to add another 36,500-square-feet to the still-under-construction 80,000-square-foot building with a price tag of $12.5 million.
Canada appears to have dodged the bullet of tariffs announced yesterday by President Donald Trump – something he called Liberation Day. The president outlined a broad range of reciprocal tariffs against countries around the world that he claims were causing the U.S. economic harm, but Canada and Mexico were not included.
Tariffs and talk of annexing Canada as the 51st state drew people from both sides of the Buffalo-Fort Erie border in what organizers called a show of solidarity between neighboring communities.
Arts & Culture Beat
- Theater Talk: DORIAN at Irish Classical is fabulous; DIAL M for MURDER (RLTP at Shea's 710) is taut and stylish; in the 'burbs two musicals, CHESS and PIPPIN, offer strong voices
- Theater Talk: SHUCKED has corny charm at Shea's; THE INFORMER is a powerful and generous adaptation at ART of WNY; DECONSTRUCTION puts an evangelical and a free-thinker in a hotel room for 48 hours; LUCIA DI LAMMERMOOR opens tonight (great sextet and mad scene)
- THEATER TALK : CYCLONE at Buff State, SHUCKED at Shea's, PIPPIN at OCC, BUCKET LIST with 2nd Gen on Sunday, INFORMER continues at ART, MATTHEW SHEPARD tonight at Westminster Presbyterian
- Theater Talk: THE INFORMER opens at ART of WNY; NOW AND THEN has big role for Steve Jakiel at Desiderio's; CONSIDERING MATTHEW SHEPARD, an LGBTQ+ oratorio at Westminster Pres; SHUCKED at Shea's, OUR LADY OF 121st STREET continues at RLTP (see listings)
Disabilities Beat
- Disabilities Beat: What funding for Daniel's Law would mean to New Yorkers
- Disabilities Beat: An advocate's personal testimony of peer-led vs involuntary services
- GiGi's Playhouse celebrates World Down Syndrome Day
- Disabilities Beat: As advocates speak out, one-house budget rejects involuntary commitment expansion