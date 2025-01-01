© 2025 Western New York Public Broadcasting Association

BTPM The Bridge logo with Concert Calendar in white text over an image of a concert

Plan your perfect concert season. Bookmark this page to keep up with touring artists you can catch in WNY & Southern Ontario — and grab tickets!

photo of "The Tallest Man" with event info in white text
The Tallest Man on Earth with The Still Tide
April 11 | Asbury Hall
Tickets & Information
Peter Hook and the Light
Peter Hook & The Light
May 23 | Electric City
Tickets & Information
An illustration of an orange elephant floating in the sky via a single balloon with GREENSKY BLUEGRASS logo
Greensky Bluegrass
July 3 | Outer Harbor Live at Terminal B
Tickets & Information
The Psychedelic Furs purple star logo and the Seneca Buffalo Creek Casino logo, along with text about the concert date and location
The Psychedelic Furs
July 5 | Outer Harbor Live at Terminal B
Tickets & Information
Barenaked Ladies at Outer Harbor Live Terminal B on Saturday, July 26, 2025
Barenaked Ladies
July 26 | Outer Harbor Live at Terminal B
Tickets & Information
RAINBOW KITTEN SURPISE "THANKS FOR COMING" TOUR LOGO
Rainbow Kitten Surprise
July 29 | Artpark Ampitheater
Tickets & Information
OUTLAW MUSIC FESTIVAL logo with a drawing of a camper van in the mountains
Outlaw Music Festival
August 8 | Darien Lake Amphitheater
Tickets & Information
Photo of Ani DiFranco for her 2025 tour
Ani DiFranco
August 31 | Outer Harbor Live at Terminal B
Tickets & Information
Promotional image for The Lumineers The Automatic World Tour on September 3 at Darien Lake Amphitheater
The Lumineers: The Automatic World Tour
September 3 | Darien Lake Amphitheater
Tickets & Information
Tour poster for Indigo Girls and Melissa Etheridge's Yes We Are tour
Indigo Girls and Melissa Etheridge
September 18 | Outer Harbor Live at Terminal B
Tickets & Information
Graphic with text reading MUMFOR D& SONS BUFFALO, NY KEYBANK CENTER OCTOBER 16
Mumford & Sons
October 16 | KeyBank Center
Tickets & Information

The Bridge Where You Are

Cage the Elephant performing onstage at Artpark in 2024.
1 of 9  — Cage-the-Elephant_3.jpg
Cage the Elephant performing at Artpark September 7, 2024.
Credit: @aelliscamera on Instagram.
Cage the Elephant performing at Artpark September 7, 2024.
2 of 9  — Cage-the-Elephant_1.jpg
Cage the Elephant performing at Artpark September 7, 2024.
Credit: @aelliscamera on Instagram.
Young the Giant performing at Artpark September 7, 2024.
3 of 9  — Young-the-Giant.jpg
Young the Giant performing at Artpark September 7, 2024.
Credit: @aelliscamera on Instagram.
The Linda Lindas performing at Electric City in Buffalo on July 31, 2024.
4 of 9  — LindaLindas2024_5.jpg
The Linda Lindas performing at Electric City in Buffalo on July 31, 2024.
Tony Cairns
Tony Cairns
The Linda Lindas performing at Electric City in Buffalo on July 31, 2024.
5 of 9  — LindaLindas2024_3.jpg
The Linda Lindas performing at Electric City in Buffalo on July 31, 2024.
Tony Cairns
Tony Cairns
Counting Crows performing at Outer Harbor in Buffalo on July 9, 2024.
6 of 9  — CountingCrows_5.jpg
Counting Crows performing at Outer Harbor in Buffalo on July 9, 2024.
Tony Cairns
Tony Cairns
Counting Crows performing at Outer Harbor in Buffalo on July 9, 2024.
7 of 9  — CountingCrows_6.jpg
Counting Crows performing at Outer Harbor July 9th, 2024
Tony Cairns
Tony Cairns
Noah Kahan performs at Artpark May 26th to kick off the Stick Season tour in Lewiston.
8 of 9  — Noah_Kahan_4.jpg
Noah Kahan performs at Artpark May 26th to kick off the Stick Season tour in Lewiston.
Photo Credit: Julie LaCrout
Photo Credit: Julie LaCrout
Joy Oladokun performs at Artpark May 26th to kick off the Noah Kahan Stick Season tour in Lewiston.
9 of 9  — 2_Joy_Oladokun_5-23.jpg
Joy Oladokun performs at Artpark May 26th to kick off the Noah Kahan Stick Season tour in Lewiston.
Photo Credit: Julie LaCrout
Photo Credit: Julie LaCrout