Plan your perfect concert season. Bookmark this page to keep up with touring artists you can catch in WNY & Southern Ontario — and grab tickets!
April 11 | Asbury Hall
May 23 | Electric City
July 3 | Outer Harbor Live at Terminal B
July 5 | Outer Harbor Live at Terminal B
July 26 | Outer Harbor Live at Terminal B
July 29 | Artpark Ampitheater
August 8 | Darien Lake Amphitheater
August 31 | Outer Harbor Live at Terminal B
September 3 | Darien Lake Amphitheater
September 18 | Outer Harbor Live at Terminal B
October 16 | KeyBank Center
The Bridge Where You Are
1 of 9 — Cage-the-Elephant_3.jpg
Cage the Elephant performing at Artpark September 7, 2024.
Credit: @aelliscamera on Instagram.
2 of 9 — Cage-the-Elephant_1.jpg
Cage the Elephant performing at Artpark September 7, 2024.
Credit: @aelliscamera on Instagram.
3 of 9 — Young-the-Giant.jpg
Young the Giant performing at Artpark September 7, 2024.
Credit: @aelliscamera on Instagram.
4 of 9 — LindaLindas2024_5.jpg
The Linda Lindas performing at Electric City in Buffalo on July 31, 2024.
Tony Cairns
5 of 9 — LindaLindas2024_3.jpg
The Linda Lindas performing at Electric City in Buffalo on July 31, 2024.
Tony Cairns
6 of 9 — CountingCrows_5.jpg
Counting Crows performing at Outer Harbor in Buffalo on July 9, 2024.
Tony Cairns
7 of 9 — CountingCrows_6.jpg
Counting Crows performing at Outer Harbor July 9th, 2024
Tony Cairns
8 of 9 — Noah_Kahan_4.jpg
Noah Kahan performs at Artpark May 26th to kick off the Stick Season tour in Lewiston.
Photo Credit: Julie LaCrout
9 of 9 — 2_Joy_Oladokun_5-23.jpg
Joy Oladokun performs at Artpark May 26th to kick off the Noah Kahan Stick Season tour in Lewiston.
Photo Credit: Julie LaCrout