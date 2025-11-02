The Scene Playlist for 11/2

The Scene is BTPM The Bridge’s regional music show hosted by Chelsea O of Stress Dolls . It features all artists who are currently based in Western New York and Southern Ontario and airs from 10-11 AM every Sunday. Check out this week’s playlist below, and click the song links to learn more about these artists and their music!

1. “Either Way” - Dandelion Highway // Toronto, ON

This brand new single from Dandelion Highway was inspired by the lives of Canadian visual artists Christopher and Mary Pratt, a couple who chose to live and work apart in order to pursue their individual artistic passions while staying married. The band goes on to say that the song “is about the journey of art making and that the real success is in the doing.” Couldn’t agree more.

Instagram

2. “Dreams” - helmsley // Buffalo, NY

helmsley is the solo project of Brandon Schlia, a creator you may recognize from the many projects he’s part of (does Steak & Cake Records, Headshrinker Studios, or ZUZU Radio ring a bell?) This song is from the third, and latest, installment in the helmsley catalogue: a double album titled Low Positive/High Strangeness. Low Positive features ‘conventional’ pop-rock songwriting ala The Strokes and or Saves the Day, while High Strangeness is an experimental instrumental record meant as a tribute to producer/engineer Kenny Segal. Both albums are interesting and worth the listen, but I chose “Dreams” because it warmed my heart.

Instagram

3. “Destroy” - Talking Violet // Windsor, ON

What do you call a mix of shoegaze, grunge, and dream pop? “Dreamo,” of course - at least according to Talking Violet. The band’s latest single focuses on grief, specifically the grief of losing a relationship. TV’s Jillian Goyeau explains, “I was going through changes that I now see as necessary but were incredibly painful at the time. It made me realize how much I had depended on my relationships with others for my identity. I had to slowly relearn who I was—and spent the next few years healing my people-pleasing baseline. It’s still something I work on every day.”

Instagram

4. “Addictions” - Jay Aquarious // Buffalo, NY

Fresh off a Way Award nomination for Best Live Performance, Jay Aquarious is back with a new EP titled Distortion & Symmetry. Lead single “Addictions” has echoes of some of the artist’s primary influences, including Janet Jackson, TLC, and Toni Braxton. Fun fact: not only is Jay Aquarious a musician, but also a poet, dancer, actor, and performing artist.

Instagram

5. “Private Eye” - The Demos // Rochester, NY

The Demos are easing their way back into playing more live shows, and I for one couldn’t be happier. The band’s brand of power-pop/rock tunes are the perfect way to lift your spirits and bask in metaphorical sunshine as our WNY days grow cold and dark. Their next show is at Bug Jar on November 6th with Duunes.

Instagram

6. “Birds On a Wire” - Thunder Queens // Toronto, ON

Speaking of live shows, Thunder Queens has a big one coming up with other Scene favorites Altered By Mom. On Saturday, Nov. 8 both bands will be playing at Lazer Quest in London, ON along with Whine Problem, Feura, and Avro Project. Thunder Queens just seem to keep getting bigger, so be sure to catch them before they explode and you can say you knew them when.

Instagram

7. “The Garden” - Cheap Peach // Buffalo, NY

Cheap Peach has been bouncing around the WNY music scene for a while now, mesmerizing audiences with their layered guitar distortion, heavy driving rhythm section, and “melodic lines rooted in nostalgia with a dash of melodrama.” This single is one of several new offerings that the band recorded earlier this year at Tarbox Studios with Jon Fridmann.

Instagram

8. “Finger Lakes Wine” - Growl Bear // Rochester, NY

It’s always great to see a collaboration between several regional artists, and this new song from Rochester’s Growl Bear is no exception. Featuring Folkfaces’ Tyler Westcott, Scott Calpin, Shawn Rotolo, and of course, Growl Bear’s Jeremy Button, the track is from an upcoming album titled Tales of the Finger Lakes, WNY, and Beyond.

Instagram

9. “Transitory” - ackzz // Toronto, ON

As usual, here’s the monthly single from ackzz (pronounced “axe”) out of Toronto. A nice EDM number to ease us into the beginning of November.

Youtube

10. “Settle All” - Molly Conrad // Buffalo, NY

Originally from Iowa, Molly traveled around a bit, including touring in western Europe and living in Nashville, before settling down in Buffalo. At present she plays various gigs around WNY and continues to release new music, including “Settle All,” a song that is sure to ring true for anyone who has pursued something only to fall into a different life path, but then comes to recognize that perhaps that path was in the plan all along. One of my favorite lines is “trade in all your spades on your own / time was never limited in the scope of it all / settle all / settle all against the odds.”

Instagram

11. “Mourning Cloak” - Meagan Aversa // Toronto, ON

Fans of Sydney Sprague, Phoebe Bridgers, or Soccer Mommy: do yourself a favor and check out Meagan Aversa. The artist’s latest album, Blood Moon, was released in June of 2024, and after listening I only hope there’s more music coming in the not-so-distant future.

Instagram

12. “Moments in the Sun” - Dotsun Moon // Buffalo, NY

Richard Flierl, AKA Dotsun Moon, grew up on radio, religiously tuning in to such stations as Buff State’s WBNY and Toronto’s CFNY for their music and concert announcements. In time he was inspired to pick up a guitar, and with the influence of such artists as Echo and the Bunnymen, began writing shoegaze and goth-inspired tunes. Over the years he’s collaborated with other WNY artists such as Maria Sebastian and Mary Ognibene, and on Oct. 1, he released his fourth EP, Moments in the Sun.

Instagram

13. “Everything is Changing” - Chinyi C // Toronto, ON

I think that Chinyi C’s description of her music is one of my favorites: “like a hug from your favorite person.” After listening to her soft, melodic vocals and soothing instrumentals, I can attest to that comforting vibe. Chinyi is currently working on her next album.

Instagram

14. “Rushbird” - Wren Cove // Rochester, NY

A duo who has been described as “a mysterious blend of cello, electronics, and grooves,” Rochester’s Wren Cove has been delving into cinematic soundscapes since 2022. Their debut album, Movement, was released on Oct. 14 and features 11 new songs. This is the opening track.

Instagram

15. “Heatwave” - Ian McCuen // Buffalo, NY

Known for releasing albums that span upwards of 15 tracks, Ian McCuen’s latest record, After I Descend from the Sky, Before I Return to the Dirt, may be their most expansive yet, featuring 24 brand new songs. It’s no secret that Ian is prolific, and it’s been fun to see them take their songwriting in a more electric-inspired direction. The twangy guitar sounds on this song are reminiscent of MJ Lenderman or Wednesday.

Instagram

A Spotify playlist is available to stream here , but we encourage you to purchase these artists’ downloads, CDs, or vinyl; buy their merch; or go see a show.