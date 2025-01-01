© 2025 Western New York Public Broadcasting Association

For Parents and Caregivers

Learning begins at home! Buffalo Toronto Public Media supports parents, grandparents, and caregivers with trusted, educational resources that make learning fun and engaging for kids of all ages. Explore activities, videos, articles, and tips designed to help you guide your child's learning journey — at home and beyond!

two children sit together at a desk with pens in their hands, they are smiling. one of the children has dark skin, silver-rimmed glasses, a brown afro, and a grey sweater. the other child has dark skin, long black braids, and is wearing a white t-shirt. the text on the image reads "Ready to Learn: Learn Together"
Buffalo's Learning Neighborhood
BTPM and our community partners have created initiatives to empower children and adults to learn anytime, anywhere.
Learn More
PBS KIDS for Parents
Parenting resources and tips on raising children, childhood development information, crafts, games, and more for you and your child to enjoy!
Learn More
Articles from the PBS KIDS for Parents Blog
Read stories and advice from real parents and caregivers on raising kind, caring, and resilient children.
Read More
BTPM PBS KIDS Family Night
Gather the gang to watch, play, and learn with beloved PBS KIDS characters every Saturday and Sunday from 7 pm to 9 pm.
See Schedule