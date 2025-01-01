For Parents and Caregivers
Learning begins at home! Buffalo Toronto Public Media supports parents, grandparents, and caregivers with trusted, educational resources that make learning fun and engaging for kids of all ages. Explore activities, videos, articles, and tips designed to help you guide your child's learning journey — at home and beyond!
BTPM and our community partners have created initiatives to empower children and adults to learn anytime, anywhere.
Parenting resources and tips on raising children, childhood development information, crafts, games, and more for you and your child to enjoy!
Read stories and advice from real parents and caregivers on raising kind, caring, and resilient children.
Gather the gang to watch, play, and learn with beloved PBS KIDS characters every Saturday and Sunday from 7 pm to 9 pm.