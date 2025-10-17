Music, Emotions, & Memories

Researchers say that there is a strong connection between music, emotions, and memories. In my case, my three favorite symphonies are, indeed, connected to emotions and memories.

The first symphony I ever loved was Beethoven’s "Symphony No. 5 in C minor, Op. 67." Strangely, it was not the original orchestrated version I got to know first. It was Franz Liszt’s transcription for solo piano. I had it on LP with pianist Glenn Gould performing. It was an unusual gift to give a ten-year-old, but then again, I was an unusual child, and my mother accepted that about me early on. She ordered it C.O.D. from a TV ad, Canada’s K-Tel Records. (Remember K-tel? Remember C.O.D?)

Beethoven’s "Symphony No. 5" empowered me when I was young. It gave me confidence. As an adult, it still empowers me. It reminds me that the universe does not just happen to us. We happen to the universe.

The second symphony I ever loved was Schubert’s "Symphony No. 8 in B minor, D. 759, The Unfinished.” I had a recording on a cassette tape when I was in college. I often played it quietly while studying in my dorm. Even my hard rock-loving roommate Barry grew to appreciate Schubert. It helped him study, too. Rest in peace, Barry. I have always felt that Schubert’s "Unfinished Symphony" is a metaphor for Schubert’s short life, and now Barry’s short life too.



The third symphony I ever loved was Mahler’s "Symphony No. 8 in E flat, Symphony of a Thousand.” Picture it: Syracuse, 1984. I was a music major at Syracuse University and a member of the SU Choral Union – the university’s largest choral ensemble.

That year, conductor Christopher Keene (1946-1995) and his Syracuse Symphony Orchestra programmed Mahler’s "Symphony No. 8," which calls for an expanded orchestra, eight vocal soloists, one children’s choir, and two SATB adult choirs with hundreds of singers.

I was one of the adult singers. It was the most electrifying musical experience in my life. Tears welled up in my eyes during the triumphant conclusion. It felt like Mahler had captured the entire universe in music.

Three weeks earlier, on March 15, 1984, my dear grandmother died. She had planned to attend the April 5 concert, which would have been her birthday. She was so looking forward to it. She even bought a ticket. I kept that ticket in my pocket during the performance. I could feel her presence.



