Buffalo Toronto Public Media NPR: The Largest Radio Newsroom in Western New York

BTPM NPR is the region’s leading source for in-depth, award-winning journalism. As the largest radio newsroom in WNY, we provide trusted local news that complements national and global coverage from NPR and the BBC. Our commitment to deep, community-driven reporting sets us apart, ensuring you stay informed on the stories that matter most.

We bring you a large variety of programming, including original productions like What’s Next?, Mindful Music, Friday Night Lights, and Group Chat, alongside public radio favorites like Wait, Wait...Don’t Tell Me!, Science Friday, and All Things Considered.

When you need a break from the news cycle, BTPM The Bridge offers the best of alternative music, airing every night on BTPM NPR — Monday through Thursday at 8pm, Fridays at 7pm, and weekends at 6pm.

Listen to BTPM NPR on 88.7 WBFO in Buffalo, 91.3 WOLN in Olean, and 88.1 WUBJ in Jamestown. You can also stream us live on our website, through the BTPM Listen app, or via smart speaker. Stay connected to the news and programming you trust — anytime, anywhere.

BTPM NPR Special Series

black background, white BTPM NPR logo, and white text reading WNY CONVERSATIONS ABOUT RACE
WNY Conversations About Race
WNY Conversations About Race is a five-part series on race relations that brings people together to discuss equity, privilege, and systemic racism. Former BTPM NPR reporter, Thomas O-Neill-White expanded the series to include other stories about race after the project was completed.
red and black background with text reading OVERDOSE EPIDEM!C
Overdose Epidemic
Overdose Epidem!c is a statewide public media effort addressing New York’s addiction crisis and exploring science, stigma, recovery, and public health solutions. BTPM has produced, aired, and distributed content to help connect communities with vital recovery services.

BTPM NPR Podcasts

What's Next? logo
What’s Next?
What’s Next? amplifies the voices of those underrepresented in WNY and Southern Ontario. Born in the wake of the May 14, 2022, tragedy, the show remains a champion for social equity and justice. Listen live Monday through Thursday at 10 am or Sundays at 6 pm on BTPM NPR. Listen online anytime, anywhere.
Group Chat logo
Group Chat
Group Chat covers what’s trending locally and beyond — from film and music to sports, food, and social media, our rotating panel dives into the culture that’s shaping our world. Catch it Fridays at 10am and Saturdays at 12pm. Listen online anytime, anywhere.
Theater Talk logo
Theater Talk
For 25 years, Theater Talk has been appointment listening on BTPM NPR, featuring the insights of theater critic and historian, Anthony Chase, and his co-host, Peter Hall.