The Scene Playlist for 10/12

The Scene is BTPM The Bridge’s regional music show hosted by Chelsea O of Stress Dolls . It features all artists who are currently based in Western New York and Southern Ontario and airs from 10-11 AM every Sunday. Check out this week’s playlist below, and click the song links to learn more about these artists and their music!

1. “Gentle Breeze” - Bone Machine // Fredonia, NY

This ambient rock band just released their debut EP, Mindless Sky, in September. I love the ethereal, dreamy nature of this track; in my mind’s eye, it’s the perfect complement to an autumn sunset.

2. “Jiujitsu” - Merv xx Gotti // Toronto, ON

Merv stopped by the station this week en route to his performance at the O+ Music Festival in Kingston, NY. We had a great time chatting about his love of music and martial arts, his various projects, and even his favorite donut flavor (he has a song titled “Krispy Kreme” - I had to ask). You can check out our conversation at btpm.org/thebridge .

3. “Just Be” - A Sea of Gold & Burgundy // Niagara Falls, ON

This band reunited after a decade apart “through the power of forgiveness, grace, and grief.” Their upcoming album, Monarch Mosaic, was recorded between Monterey, Mexico, and Niagara Falls, ON, which just so happens to coincide with the migration route of monarch butterflies.

4. “Empty Rooms” - Matthew Ryan Jacobs // Kitchener-Waterloo, ON

Matthew started off playing in bands in the early 2000s but transitioned to a solo career in 2019. His latest EP, The Trouble In Me, came out in 2023.

5. “You” - Crows Will Cry // Buffalo, NY

Crows Will Cry proved elusive to research - their Internet presence is minimal and mysterious. In an era where everyone knows everything about everyone all of the time, this is actually kind of refreshing. What I did find is that they label themselves as “electronic indie for sleepless minds,” and their album Maelstrom came out last month.

6. “Turn Your Face to the Sun” - Cathy Carfagna // Buffalo, NY

Cathy is a multi-instrumentalist who has been involved in the WNY music scene for over three decades. During her storied career, she’s played with the likes of Stoneflower, The Whitford-Klyma Band, David Kane, and The Outlyers. Fun fact: she performed Buck Quigley (Steam Donkeys).

7. “Are You Alright?” - I, The Mountain // Kitchener-Waterloo, ON

This song originated as a campfire sing-along, but in time the band decided to strip it back and give it a more introspective, melancholic feel. The message rings true: it’s alright to not be alright.

8. “This Old Town” - Dan Young // Toronto, ON

Dan is no stranger to The Scene as we’ve aired all of the singles he’s released throughout this year, and now we get to celebrate the release of his debut album, I’m Not Worried At All, which just came out this past Friday. If this description appeals to you, you may want to dig further into his catalogue: “falling somewhere between Luke Combs, Miranda Lambert, and Jason Isbell, with some Shania Twain thrown in.”

9. “Every Time” - Nick Bellerose ft. myri // Ottawa, ON

This song is off of Nick’s newly remastered album, The Only Way Is Through. The record is about “self-acceptance and coming out stronger than ever while pushing through adversity.”

10. “Slats” - Tyler Bagwell & Sally Schaefer // Buffalo, NY

Tyler and Sally’s group, The Travesties, will be performing at The Lounge at Revolution Gallery on Thursday, Oct. 16, alongside The Glam Vamps for The Wickedest Streets in the World: a night that will highlight stories of Buffalo’s underbelly. I heard that an early name they workshopped for this same event was the “eerie” canal - I imagine that this spooky evening will be one for the books.

11. “Radioactive” - At the Helm // Buffalo, NY

This song gave me major Gin Blossoms vibes, which I love. In their bio, At the Helm states that their mission is to “shake up the status quo of today’s formulaic rock template.”

12. ”Going Home” - Amanda Keeley // Brockville, ON

This new single from Amanda was released on Sept. 26. I think that her self-description says it best: she’s “often likened to the resonant tones of Sara Bareilles, the heartfelt authenticity of Brandi Carlisle, and the haunting melancholy of City and Colour.”

13. “ME & YOU” - ALII // Buffalo, NY

This artist started his career at the age of nine, and since then has been experimenting with electronic sounds, specifically “robotic synths and trap-like bass.”

14. “True Blue Boy” - Annie Wells // Rochester, NY

This new single by Annie is a vulnerable one, detailing the story of the courtship with the man that would go on to become her husband. In the press release, it was described as “melancholic yet upbeat and joyful” - I think some of the best songs are.

15. “Responsible” - Urge Surfer (ft. Sheena Ozzella) // Buffalo, NY

As some of you may already know, this is a personal one for me as Urge Surfer is an electro-pop duo I’m part of with my friend and collaborator, Jordan Smith. Typically, Jordan sends synth pieces she works on to me via email, and then I come up with the melody and lyrics, but this one came together a little differently: instead, I sent her an acoustic demo, and we collaborated from there. Having Sheena Ozzella guest on this track was a huge honor, as we are both huge fans of the band Lemuria .

A Spotify playlist is available to stream here , but we encourage you to purchase these artists’ downloads, CDs, or vinyl; buy their merch; or go see a show.