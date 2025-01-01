WHERE TO WATCH CREATE
Broadcast Channel: WNED-HD2, over-the-air: 17.2
Time-Warner/Spectrum
Erie: 21, 1275
Niagara: 1275
Genesee, Wyoming, Monroe, Livingston, Orleans: 1277
Dunkirk & Silver Creek: 19, 1275
Fredonia: 17, 1275
Verizon FiOS: 472
Comcast Cable (Northwest PA): 243
Weekly Showcases
The WNED Create Weekly Showcase airs on Friday from 9pm- 2am, with encores on Saturday from 10am - 3pm and Sunday from 12pm - 5pm.
Looking for binge-worthy TV every weekend? Watch the BTPM Create Weekly Showcase! Enjoy five-hour marathons every Friday, Saturday, and Sunday, with featured themes like holidays, world travel, delicious cuisines, or fan-favorite shows—all from the comfort of your couch.
The Showcases repeat as double-stacked strips Sunday through Thursday, so you can catch all your favorite programs during the week.
Discover exciting new themes every week and never miss a moment of the entertainment you love on BTPM Create!
Table Talk
April 4 at 9pm
It’s often said that food has a language of its own — one that brings us together. Grab a seat with Kate Sullivan as she joins her guests at their favorite restaurants to share the foods they love and to discover what excites them in ten back-to-back episodes of To Dine For.
Dinner Tonight
April 11 at 9pm
Looking to zest up your dinnertime routine? Draw inspiration from a wide variety of menus from America’s Test Kitchen and Cook’s Country and get ready to impress at the table.
Earth Day
April 18 at 9pm
Explore the beauty and bounty of the great outdoors, and make sure to capture a sunrise, celebrate with a meal, or stop and smell the flowers with some of your favorite Create hosts in this Earth Day celebration.
This Old House Refresh
April 25 at 9pm
Thinking about a home refresh? The team at This Old House shares practical tips and methods for getting those home projects off your to-do list.