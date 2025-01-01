© 2025 Western New York Public Broadcasting Association

140 Lower Terrace
Buffalo, NY 14202

Mailing Address:
Horizons Plaza P.O. Box 1263
Buffalo, NY 14240-1263

Buffalo Toronto Public Media | Phone 716-845-7000
BTPM NPR Newsroom | Phone: 716-845-7040
WHERE TO WATCH CREATE

Broadcast Channel: WNED-HD2, over-the-air: 17.2

Time-Warner/Spectrum
Erie: 21, 1275
Niagara: 1275
Genesee, Wyoming, Monroe, Livingston, Orleans: 1277
Dunkirk & Silver Creek: 19, 1275
Fredonia: 17, 1275

Verizon FiOS: 472
Comcast Cable (Northwest PA): 243

Weekly Showcases

The WNED Create Weekly Showcase airs on Friday from 9pm- 2am, with encores on Saturday from 10am - 3pm and Sunday from 12pm - 5pm.

Looking for binge-worthy TV every weekend? Watch the BTPM Create Weekly Showcase! Enjoy five-hour marathons every Friday, Saturday, and Sunday, with featured themes like holidays, world travel, delicious cuisines, or fan-favorite shows—all from the comfort of your couch.

The Showcases repeat as double-stacked strips Sunday through Thursday, so you can catch all your favorite programs during the week.

Discover exciting new themes every week and never miss a moment of the entertainment you love on BTPM Create!

Kate Sullivan and Henry Louis Gates Jr. sitting at the dinner table in the middle of a discussion

Table Talk

April 4 at 9pm

It’s often said that food has a language of its own — one that brings us together. Grab a seat with Kate Sullivan as she joins her guests at their favorite restaurants to share the foods they love and to discover what excites them in ten back-to-back episodes of To Dine For.

Photo of a spoon lifting a bite from a bowl of French Onion Soup

Dinner Tonight

April 11 at 9pm
Looking to zest up your dinnertime routine? Draw inspiration from a wide variety of menus from America’s Test Kitchen and Cook’s Country and get ready to impress at the table.

Scenic photo of mountains covered in trees, with the sun rising over them and clouds dusting the mountaintops

Earth Day

April 18 at 9pm
Explore the beauty and bounty of the great outdoors, and make sure to capture a sunrise, celebrate with a meal, or stop and smell the flowers with some of your favorite Create hosts in this Earth Day celebration.

Cast of "This Old House" posing for a photo around a work-in-progress staircase

This Old House Refresh

April 25 at 9pm
Thinking about a home refresh? The team at This Old House shares practical tips and methods for getting those home projects off your to-do list.