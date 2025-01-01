Looking for binge-worthy TV every weekend? Watch the BTPM Create Weekly Showcase! Enjoy five-hour marathons every Friday, Saturday, and Sunday, with featured themes like holidays, world travel, delicious cuisines, or fan-favorite shows—all from the comfort of your couch.

The Showcases repeat as double-stacked strips Sunday through Thursday, so you can catch all your favorite programs during the week.

Discover exciting new themes every week and never miss a moment of the entertainment you love on BTPM Create!