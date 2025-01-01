Buffalo Toronto Public Media delivers high-quality, engaging programming that informs, educates, and inspires. Whether you’re turning to us for award-winning PBS documentaries, trusted children’s content, hands-on how-to shows, or our exclusive digital series, there’s something for everyone to watch at BTPM. Stream what you love anytime, anywhere — on TV, online, or on-demand with BTPM PBS Passport, or on-the-go with the BTPM Watch app!
Buffalo Toronto Public Media PBS consistently ranks among the most-watched US public television stations in prime time. Our popular line-up draws from PBS and various other sources, including the BBC and American Public Television.
BTPM PBS is your open door to experience the worlds of science, history, nature, and public affairs, offering diverse viewpoints and a front-row seat to world-class drama and performances.
Buffalo Toronto Public Media Create is a round-the-clock lifestyle channel committed to lifelong learning through how-to programming. BTPM Create is a one-stop resource providing viewers with ideas and inspiration to enrich lives, pursue hobbies, and make the most of leisure time with its popular collection of do-it-yourself, how-to, cooking, travel, home improvement, gardening, and arts & crafts programming.
From culinary enthusiasts to armchair travelers, home-improvement buffs and budding artists alike, this channel provides something for every taste!
Buffalo Toronto Public Media PBS KIDS brings you your favorite PBS KIDS shows 24 hours a day on a dedicated television channel as well as a live stream on digital platforms. Children (and adults – no judgement) can watch their favorite series any time of day.
The live stream experience offers an integrated games feature, enabling children to toggle between a BTPM PBS KIDS show and an activity that extends learning.
PBS KIDS all day, every day on BTPM!
Stream Local BTPM Programs on YouTube
From local history and arts to science, culture, and social issues, BTPM’s award-winning program and documentaries bring you compelling stories about our region. Explore them all on our channel!
BTPM’s digital-first productions are big ideas made easy. Complex topics like science, history, and art are broken down into engaging, snackable content for all viewers. Check them out!
Go beyond the conversation with BTPM’s growing video podcasts! We’re bringing you closer to the compelling discussions, expert insights, and topics that matter — from your preferred podcast app to your screen.
How do I activate the app?
If you’re using an iOS or Android mobile phone or tablet, you don’t need to activate, but you can sign in or sign up with a Facebook, Google, Apple, or PBS account inside the app.
If you’re using a Roku, Apple TV (tvOS), Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, or Samsung Smart TV, access the PBS website via the link below to activate your streaming device:
Need more help or having issues troubleshooting your device?
If you’re having any problems with device activation, activating your Passport account, streaming video content, or anything else, we’re here to help.