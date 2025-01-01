© 2025 Western New York Public Broadcasting Association

140 Lower Terrace
Buffalo, NY 14202

Mailing Address:
Horizons Plaza P.O. Box 1263
Buffalo, NY 14240-1263

Buffalo Toronto Public Media | Phone 716-845-7000
BTPM NPR Newsroom | Phone: 716-845-7040
Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Donate Today

TV Schedules

Livestream TV

Subscribe to The List!
The List is Buffalo Toronto Public Media’s newsletter giving you the best of the best from our family of public media stations. When you subscribe, you'll find this newsletter in your inbox every Thursday morning so you know what’s coming up before the weekend hits!
Subscribe

Coming soon to Family Night on BTPM PBS KIDS: Dinosaur Train Marathon | April 5 and 6

Watch, play and learn with your favorite PBS KIDS characters, every weekend! On this weekend’s BTPM PBS KIDS Family Night, gather the family for a Saturday or Sunday evening of entertainment! Kick off the evening with Dinosaur Train: Nature Trackers Adventure Camp. Mr. Conductor and his nephew Gilbert lead Buddy, Tiny, Shiny, Don and all of their friends on explorations racing down rivers, riding ziplines, and hiking down canyons to dig for fossils! Then, catch Dinosaur Train: What's at the Center of the Earth? At 8pm! Mr. Conductor has a special surprise for our favorite Pteranodon Family, the Dinosaur Drill Train! The machine gives passengers a front row seat as they dig deep underground on a once-in-a-lifetime adventure below the Earth's surface, where they discover a whole new world from fossils and troglobites to rivers of lava. Watch BTPM PBS KIDS this weekend to find out what happens on #FamilyMovieNight.

You can even make Family Night movie tickets, signs, and snack boxes for the full movie night experience!