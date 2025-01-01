TV Schedules

Watch, play and learn with your favorite PBS KIDS characters, every weekend! On this weekend’s BTPM PBS KIDS Family Night, gather the family for a Saturday or Sunday evening of entertainment! Kick off the evening with Dinosaur Train: Nature Trackers Adventure Camp. Mr. Conductor and his nephew Gilbert lead Buddy, Tiny, Shiny, Don and all of their friends on explorations racing down rivers, riding ziplines, and hiking down canyons to dig for fossils! Then, catch Dinosaur Train: What's at the Center of the Earth? At 8pm! Mr. Conductor has a special surprise for our favorite Pteranodon Family, the Dinosaur Drill Train! The machine gives passengers a front row seat as they dig deep underground on a once-in-a-lifetime adventure below the Earth's surface, where they discover a whole new world from fossils and troglobites to rivers of lava. Watch BTPM PBS KIDS this weekend to find out what happens on #FamilyMovieNight.

You can even make Family Night movie tickets , signs, and snack boxes for the full movie night experience!

