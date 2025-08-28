Kathryn's Must-Sees for September on BTPM PBS

It was hard for me to decide on which programs you “Must See” this month. BTPM PBS has some really great programming for you in September!



A new children’s program, " Weather Hunters ," starring Al Roker!

," starring Al Roker! Don’t miss " Dr. Cliff: Worldwide Vet " ( Note: he’s from Canada! )

" ( ) On Friday nights, Ken Burns is rereleasing " Prohibition ."

." Hispanic Heritage Month starts on Sept. 18 and we’ll have programming through the middle of October!

Keep reading for more information about each of these programs and when you can catch them airing on BTPM PBS! Many of these programs are also available to our members via BTPM PBS Passport to watch on demand.

Discovering New York Suffrage Stories — Monday, Sept. 1 at 10:30 pm

A BTPM Production

In New York State, the epicenter for reform in the mid-1800s, the suffrage movement’s success depended on many women, but today, several of their stories are absent from history. In this NY Emmy-nominated documentary, meet a few of the diverse suffragists who tirelessly navigated issues of religious intolerance, sexism, politics, and racism as they fought for the vote and for women’s equality.

Watch "Discovering New York Suffrage Stories" free online or with the PBS app!

Prohibition — Fridays, Sept. 5 - Sept. 19 at 9 pm

On Friday nights, it's Ken Burns' "Prohibition." Ken Burns is always worth your time!

Although Ken Burns is known for his epic documentaries on topics such as the Civil War and the history of baseball, in this three-part documentary, he and co-director Lynn Novick tackle a more controversial topic — prohibition. The program tells the story of the rise and fall of the 18th Amendment to the Constitution, which banned the manufacture, sale, and transportation of alcohol in the United States, as well as the era it encompassed.

Watch "Prohibition" with BTPM PBS Passport!

North to New York: The Great Migration in NY’s Capitol Region — Saturday, Sept. 6 at 5 pm

This documentary explores the history and impact of African Americans migrating from the Jim Crow South to New York's Capital Region during the Great Migration. The film focuses on the stories of families who left Mississippi, particularly the town of Shabuta, to establish new lives in Albany and the surrounding areas.

Watch "North to New York: The Great Migration in NY's Capital Region" free online or with a PBS app!

Underground Railroad: The William Still Story — Saturday, Sept. 6 at 5:30 pm

A BTPM Production

This is the story of a humble Philadelphia clerk who risked his life shepherding runaway slaves to freedom in the tumultuous years leading up to America's Civil War. William Still was the director of a complex network of abolitionists, sympathizers, and safe houses that stretched from Philadelphia to what is now Southern Ontario.

Watch "Underground Railroad: The William Still Story" free online or with the PBS app!

SPY — Saturdays at 8 & 8:30 pm

Spy The Examiner played by Robert Lindsay Marcus played by Jude Wright Tim played by Tim Elliot ©Steve Brown for Sky1HD

Tim is in a custody battle with his ex-wife when he quits his job. He applies for a job as a civil servant doing data entry, but discovers during the job interview that he has been offered a job as a trainee spy for MI5.

Buffalo Houses of Worship — Sunday, Sept. 7 at 4 pm

A BTPM Production

“Buffalo Houses of Worship” is one of my personal favorites. This film explores breathtaking buildings designed to inspire awe, structures born from hard work and sacrifice. They preserve traditions, connect us to our past, and stand as both architectural landmarks and repositories of remarkable artwork.

Watch "Buffalo Houses of Worship" free online or with the PBS app!

American Experience: Poisoned Ground: The Tragedy at Love Canal — Monday, Sept. 8 at 9 pm

This documentary tells the dramatic story of ordinary women who fought against overwhelming odds for the health and safety of their families. In the late 1970s, residents of Love Canal, a working-class neighborhood in Niagara Falls, NY, discovered their homes, schools, and playgrounds were built on a former chemical waste dump leaking toxic substances and wreaking havoc on their health. Through interviews with extraordinary housewives turned activists, the film shows how they challenged those in power, forced America to reckon with the human cost of unregulated industry, and created a grassroots movement that galvanized the landmark Superfund Bill.

Watch "Poisoned Ground" free online or with the PBS app!

Weather Hunters — Mondays, beginning Sept. 8 at 11:30 am

It's Buffalo, who doesn't like the weather?!

"Weather Hunters" is an animated PBS KIDS program for ages 5-8. The show is designed to support children's understanding of weather through adventure and comedy. The main character is 8-year-old Lily Hunter, a weather detective who shares her investigations with her family, including dad Al Hunter, voiced by Al Roker!

Watch "Weather Hunters" free online or with the PBS app!

Becoming Thurgood: America’s Social Architect — Tuesday, Sept. 9 at 10 pm

This documentary explores the life and legacy of Thurgood Marshall, the visionary lawyer and civil rights leader who became the first Black justice on the United States Supreme Court.

Watch the trailer for "Becoming Thurgood Marshall" here!

Big Cats 24/7 — Wednesdays, beginning Sept. 10 at 8 pm

I’m really looking forward to this program! It’s a wildlife documentary series that follows the lives of lions, leopards, and cheetahs in Botswana's Okavango Delta.

Watch "Big Cats 24/7" with BTPM PBS Passport!

Now Return Us to Normal — Saturday, Sept. 13 at 4 pm

Pressing ahead to alleviate her PTSD from her time at a reform boarding school, a filmmaker asks questions for which there likely will be no answers, attempting to connect the dots of her disjointed memories.

Watch "Now Return Us to Normal" free online or with the PBS app!

Dr. Cliff: Worldwide Vet — Saturday, Sept. 27 at 7 pm

Gaia35

Part travel diary and part animal health show, this program follows a remarkable veterinarian as he travels to India to work with local animal rescues, caring for injured and sick pets. Unfolding in real-time, Dr. Cliff offers an unfiltered look at veterinary care, sharing engaging stories of medical emergencies while educating viewers about animal biology. Dr. Cliff travels the world saving animals, and he's local! He owns Wellington Veterinary Hospital, located in Markham, ON, Canada.

NOVA: Human — mini-series, Wednesdays, beginning Sept. 17 at 9 pm

Around 300,000 years ago, Homo sapiens emerged in Africa, one of at least seven human species alive at the time. Now, we are the only remaining human life, and our impact on the planet is undeniable. In this stunningly cinematic five-part series, paleoanthropologist Ella Al-Shamahi traces the surprising story of human origins.

Let’s Go — Saturday, Sept. 20 at 5 pm

A BTPM Production

An original series from BTPM PBS that offers adventure to young, curious learners through behind-the-scenes virtual field trips. Come along with our host, Chrisena, as she interacts with experts and visits exciting sites throughout Western New York. With Chrisena as your guide, Let’s Go! is perfect for educators, kids ages 7-11, their caregivers, and anyone who loves to explore!

Watch "Let's Go" free online or with the PBS app!

Voces American Historia: The Untold Story of Latinos — Saturday, Sept. 27 at 6 pm

Join creator and host John Leguizamo on a quest to uncover Latino and Latina heroes and their contributions. Leguizamo takes viewers on a captivating journey, delving into both well-known and lesser-known stories of Latino history, spanning thousands of years, from the Ancient Empires to the present, and shining a light on the rich and often overlooked history of Latinos.

Watch "VOCES American Historia: The Untold History of Latinos" with BTPM Passport!