Buffalo Toronto Public Media Mission: Engaging our communities through exploration and entertainment — everywhere.

Buffalo Toronto Public Media

Buffalo Toronto Public Media is your local public media station, serving the communities of Western New York and Southern Ontario. As a community-supported alternative to commercial media, we provide the knowledge you need to make informed decisions, access to the arts, and a platform for meaningful dialogue and storytelling.

With BTPM by your side, you’ll stay connected, engaged, and empowered. We foster a culture of collaboration, encourage fresh ideas, support continuous growth, and work alongside those dedicated to serving the community.

Meet the Brands!

BTPM PBS logo over a photo combining the Toronto and Buffalo skylines

We produce original documentaries for local and national audiences. You can stream them on the Buffalo Toronto Public Media YouTube channel!

BTPM PBS KIDS logo over a photo of a child reading on a tablet

Get your favorite PBS KIDS shows 24 hours a day on an additional television channel as well as a live stream on digital platforms!

BTPM Create logo over a photo of someone cooking

Our programming features exceptional how-to programming, featuring series and marathons in cooking, travel, arts and crafts, home improvement, and more!

BTPM NPR logo over a black and white image of BTPM's studio

For in-depth reports on key community issues, we’re your go-to source—delivering award-winning news and original programming alongside coverage from NPR and the BBC.

BTPM Classical logo over a photo of a string instrument being played with a bow

We are the area’s only 24-hour classical music station. Listen to the best symphonies, operas and concerts by philharmonic orchestras around the world!

BTPM The Bridge logo over a black and white photo of a rock band playing music

From the fringes of mainstream pop to progressive artists around the world, this is home to the groundbreaking, alternative, and occasionally idiosyncratic music of today alongside beloved classics. Basically, it’s college radio for adults.

People speaking into radio microphones with a red overlay over the photo and the Radio Bilingue logo

We are the leading Latino public radio network and Spanish content producer in US public media. Our programming centers Latino arts, culture, and languages as the fabric of our communities, and puts critical information in the hands of audiences often ignored by other media.

Thank You!

Buffalo Toronto Public Media is grateful to our many local individual, corporate, foundation, and government funders, including the County of Erie.
Buffalo Toronto Public Media programs are made possible by the New York State Council on the Arts with the support of the Office of the Governor and the New York State Legislature.
To our friends up North!
Buffalo Toronto Public Media is deeply committed to Canada, thanks to the tremendous support of our Southern Ontario viewers. Your dedication has enabled us to enrich countless lives through the quality and impact of public television.

