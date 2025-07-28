Defunded, not defeated: What's next for Buffalo Toronto Public Media

The House and the Senate voted in favor of the rescissions proposal last week, which eliminates federal funding for public media beginning October 1. In simpler terms, we are being defunded.

We are not defeated.

We cannot thank you enough for your support during these times. Knowing that your support was there gave us the motivation to keep on fighting. The road that we're about to travel will require focus, purpose, and togetherness. Thank you for standing with us yesterday, today, and the days to come.

Buffalo Toronto Public Media has been preparing for this moment, and we are moving forward. We hope that you will stick beside us and support us in this next venture, as it will come with plenty of ups and downs, but also even more uncertainties.

Public media has been a pillar for society for decades and will continue to do so. Even with the unknowns, we must continue to support one another and look out for each other, including other member stations. Still, we march forward.

What's Next for Us?

Our mindset here at BTPM is: the show must go on. Our mission doesn't cease just because federal funding does. Public media is here to serve the people, and we are committed to serving you in the same way we have always done. We plan to be as transparent as we can with you.

State of the Stations

Join us for a special presentation of Buffalo Toronto Public Media's State of the Stations on Monday, July 28, at 7:30 pm, simulcast on BTPM PBS, BTPM NPR, BTPM Classical, and our YouTube channel.

BTPM NPR’s Jay Moran and Ryan Zunner will interview the organization’s key decision makers, including Tom Calderone, Sylvia Bennett, Nancy Hammond, Kathryn Larsen, and S.J. Valszquez, for a critical conversation that covers the impact of the federal funding decision and where we go from here. We will discuss what is at stake, what the future holds, and how we turn this loss into lasting momentum.

We know that you have questions about our future. You can submit some of them here . We will provide you with answers during the program.

We're Not Going Anywhere

Public media has always been about more than just programming, it’s about people. It’s the teacher who uses our documentaries to bring history to life in the classroom. It’s the parent who trusts us to provide safe, educational content for their children. It’s the local artist who found a platform for their voice through one of our initiatives. These aren’t just stories. They are lives impacted by the work we do together.

Now, more than ever, your support matters. With the loss of federal funding, every contribution, every act of engagement, and every voice raised in support becomes that much more powerful. Whether it’s becoming a sustaining member, attending one of our community conversations, or simply sharing why BTPM matters to you, your presence makes a difference.

This moment demands creativity, collaboration, and commitment. And we’re ready.

Buffalo Toronto Public Media is here to stay. We’re evolving. And we hope you’ll continue to stand with us, not just as supporters, but as partners in this work.

The next chapter of public media starts now. Let’s write it together.

We're looking forward to you joining us for our State of the Stations on Monday, July 28, at 7:30 pm. Your questions matter. Your voice matters. Your support will help shape the next steps.