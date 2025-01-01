Since 1959, Buffalo Toronto Public Media supporters have enriched the lives of family, friends, and neighbors across the region through the Legacy Giving program. By establishing a planned gift, you can help sustain the future of public media and ensure that high-quality news, educational and entertaining programming, and incredible music will continue to inspire future generations.
To explore your options for planned giving, please fill out the form below to request more information. You may also contact Lisa LaTrovato, Director of Leadership & Legacy Giving Programs, via phone or email to share your goals and learn how you can make a lasting impact on your community and this station.