BTPM Sports
Buffalo Toronto Public Media knows that sports are at the heart of our community. That’s why we’re bringing the action to you! BTPM Sports is your first choice for local sports coverage, from professional and college teams to high school and adaptive sports.
Stay connected to the games, athletes, and stories that matter most.
Listen as Jack Kreuzer gives game recaps, player spotlights, and in-depth analysis of the local sports scene. Catch The Scoreboard every Monday, Wednesday, and Friday during Morning Edition and All Things Considered on BTPM NPR.
Hear the Latest Episode
On Friday's Scoreboard... We preview the WNIT Championship, as the UB Bulls women's hoops team eyes down history; Friday Night Lights returns tonight with girls' flag football; the Sabres host a back-to-back this weekend; the Bandits head to Colorado; and the Bisons remain in Memphis this weekend.
Sports marketing guru John Cimperman and seasoned sports business journalist Tim O’Shei unpack the trends and influences in local sports every Saturday at 4 pm on BTPM NPR.
Hear the Latest Episode
John and Tim sit down with the leadership team of Greater Buffalo Adaptive Sports and architect Giona Paolercio to discuss the importance of inclusiveness in sports for the disability community and their inspiring vision to build a 100% accessible sports complex in WNY.
Join Jack Kreuzer, PJ Cauley, and the experienced Western New York Athletics team as they bring the excitement, action, and tradition of Western New York High School sports. Listen every Friday at 7 pm on BTPM NPR or watch live on BTPM Create.
In 2023, top wheelchair football athletes from across the country competed in the high-energy USA Wheelchair Football League tournament — including the hometown Buffalo Bills Wheelchair Football Team! Learn more about Adaptive Sports & watch the action on our YouTube channel.