Protect My Public Media is a national campaign to ensure continued federal funding for public media, including PBS and NPR stations nationwide. Public media provides educational resources, local journalism, entertaining programming, and important cultural content that may not be available elsewhere.

Federal investment in public media is less than $2 per person annually, yet it supports access to free, high-quality news, music, and entertainment. You can do your part advocating for stations like BTPM by contacting your legislators and spreading the word!