Top 5 Things To Do in Buffalo in July

July in Buffalo is a bit of a paradox.

We kick it off with great weather and fireworks before quickly slipping into the "Dog Days of Summer" where the calendar feels like a blur. There's no other holiday that gives us an idea of what day it is, because they all blend.

If you're wondering what to do in Buffalo this month, you've come to the right place. Here's our top five things to do this month, including a food festival, farmers market, and free community events.

Taste of Buffalo

When: Saturday, July 12 & Sunday, July 13

Where: Delaware Avenue, Downtown Buffalo

Buffalo foodies, clear your plates. Since 1984, the Taste of Buffalo has been a signature summer festival in the city where Dozens of local restaurants and vendors have the opportunity to showcase their best dishes.

Western New Yorkers take over Delaware Avenue to eat and drink samples of some of the best that the City of Buffalo has to offer. To add to the feel-good atmosphere of food and community, each purchase at the Taste of Buffalo helps support more than 20 local charities and provides annual scholarships awarded to WNY students pursuing a culinary or hospitality degree.

716 CommUNITY Day

When: Wednesday, July 16, 3-7 pm

Where: Martin Luther King Jr. Park, East Side Buffalo

July 16 is 716 Day, and the city is coming together for a Community Day event at Martin Luther King Jr. Park. Join BTPM The Bridge in a celebration of community, health, and well-being on the East Side of Buffalo.

The event is all about coming together to care for our neighbors. It will offer free hot meals, fresh produce, and health screenings to underrepresented populations. Additionally, there will be fun and engaging activities for kids of all ages, creating a warm, welcoming space for the entire community to enjoy.

West Seneca Farmers Market

When: Thursday, July 17, 4-7 pm

Where: 1250 Union Road in West Seneca (beside the Town Hall)

BTPM at Buffalo Farmers' Market.

Buffalo Toronto Public Media has enjoyed the interactions we've had with members and supporters at Farmers Markets around the Western New York Area. Didn't get a chance to see us? Say hi to the BTPM team at the West Seneca Farmers Market — our Meet Us at the Market tour continues at the West Seneca Farmers Market on Thursday, July 17.

Stop by our table to chat with us, take home some branded swag, and learn how you can support public media.

East Side Garden Walk

When: Saturday, July 19 & Sunday, July 20, 10 am – 4 pm

Where: Various neighborhoods on Buffalo’s East Side

Dallas Taylor The sixth East Side Garden Walk hopes to bring about awareness on the East side of Buffalo.

The East Side Garden Walk is a great opportunity to explore the creativity of the East Side of Buffalo. Learn about the gardeners in the community on this self-guided tour and experience historic neighborhoods, including Masten Park, Willert Park, Emslie, Lovejoy, Emerson, Schiller Park, Grider, Cold Springs, the Fruit Belt, Larkin, Hamlin Park, Kensington, Leroy, and Lasalle.

With over 100 featured spaces, this year's garden lineup offers a vibrant mix of private yards, community plots, and even urban farms. The gardeners behind them are just as diverse, ranging from school kids tending to outdoor classroom beds to seasoned seniors with decades of green-thumb wisdom, and everyone in between.

Disability Pride Festival

When: Saturday, July 26, 11-3 pm

Where: Buffalo Riverworks

Dallas Taylor | WBFO Annual Disability Pride Flag Raising Ceremony. July, 24, 2024

Western New York is celebrating the 35th anniversary of the signing of the Americans with Disabilities Act on July 26 for the Disability Pride Festival.

The Disability Pride Festival is a free annual celebration that will take place at Buffalo Riverworks from 11-3 pm on July 26. The day will be filled with performances, art, displays, and children's activities. This year’s festival will also feature the first-ever Unity Walk at 1 pm. Accessible free shuttles will be running every half hour between Riverworks and the NFTA’s Metropolitan Transportation Center at 181 Ellicott Street.

Stop by our table and even have a chat with our Disabilities Beat reporter Emyle Watkins!

The Disability Pride Flag Raising will take place at Niagara Square on Friday, July 25, at noon.

