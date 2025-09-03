Helping Kids Adjust After the First Days of School

One of the milestones many adults forget over time is the mix of excitement and nervous energy that comes with a new school year. While we may no longer be the ones sitting in the classrooms, our children are, and with that excitement often comes a wave of anxiety as they adjust to new routines, teachers, and peers in the first few weeks of school.

As parents, mentors, and caregivers, we can all help kids navigate those feelings. To make the transition from summer freedom to school routines a little smoother, Buffalo Toronto Public Media has gathered some helpful resources and tips.

That includes a conversation BTPM NPR had with doctors from the University at Buffalo’s Center for Bullying Abuse Prevention, who shared expert advice for easing back-to-school anxiety in both students and parents. From building steady routines to recognizing when kids may need extra support, their insights offer encouragement and guidance to start the year strong.

Navigating back-to-school anxiety: expert tips for students and parents to ease the transition

Along with these expert perspectives, we’ve pulled together five simple tips you can use right now to help your family start the school year on the right foot.

Fine-tune your morning routine

You may have started a new morning routine for the first days of school. Through the first weeks, staying consistent with that routine can help your kids feel confident and calm to start the semester. That rhythm can include waking up at the same time every morning, preparing clothes and lunch the night before, and building in a few extra minutes so that no one feels rushed.

Talk about your feelings

Take time to ask your child how they’re feeling about school, and listen closely to their answers. If they’re nervous, role-play pretend scenarios together to help them practice what to say or do in different situations. Simple conversation starters like “What’s one thing you’re excited about this week?” or “Is there anything you’re worried about?” can open the door for your child to share openly and feel supported.

Pack with a purpose

Let kids help pack their bags and give them something special to take, like a small note or drawing, to feel connected to you throughout the day.

Make time for quiet time

School days can be overstimulating. Try to make a few minutes for quiet time after school to help kids reset and process. This can include reading together, journaling, or just a 10-minute walk after school.

Celebrate the wins

Celebrate little victories. Remembering homework, sharing a toy, or getting a good grade is something to be proud of. We often lack appreciation for things that are expected, but we should still celebrate when they happen. No matter how grand it is. It builds confidence, consistency, and sets a positive standard for how you expect the school year to go.

The first weeks of school set the tone for the months ahead. The transition can feel overwhelming, but it's a chance to build healthy habits and confidence for both the child and the adult. By giving kids tools to manage their nerves and celebrating the small victories along the way, we can help them see school as a place to grow and appreciate an environment that fosters knowledge.