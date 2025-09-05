If you are reading the BTPM Classical Blog, chances are that you have an interest in classical music and may even like to share that interest with others. Today, I offer you a fascinating person to learn about and discuss with friends: Amy Beach, the American composer/pianist who shattered the proverbial glass ceiling for women in classical music. Coincidentally, I am writing this blog post on Friday, Sept. 5, 2025, the 158 anniversary of Beach’s birth in 1867.

I was introduced to Amy Beach’s music in the early 1990s when the classical music world was finally beginning to recognize the contributions of composers in history who happened to have been women.

Recently, I learned more about Amy Beach from a biography called, Amy Beach, Passionate Victorian: The Life and Work of an American Composer, 1867-1944. It is by musicologist Adrienne Fried Block and makes for great late summer “beach reading.”

(Ahem . . .)

In addition to reading a terrific book, you may also enjoy hearing Amy Beach’s music performed live. On Saturday, Sept. 27 at 7 pm, Buffalo Toronto Public Media presents BTPM Classical Live On Stage Event 31: The Music of Amy Beach performed by Buffalo State University music faculty members Dr. Emily Boyce (piano), Dr. Holly Bewlay (voice), and music student Michael Brouder (piano).

The program opens with Mama’s Waltz, written by Beach at age four, along with “Dreaming” and “Fireflies” from Four Sketches, Op. 15. We will also hear her Ballade, Op. 6. Then, Dr. Bewlay will join Dr. Boyce for six of Mrs. Beach’s songs, including Ecstasy, which was so popular that the Beach family purchased a plot of land on the Cape Cod beach solely from the proceeds of its sales. Mr. Brouder, a piano student of Dr. Boyce, will join her for selections from Summer Dreams, Op. 47, a suite for piano, four-hands.

I hope you enjoy the book. I also hope you will join us for The Music of Amy Beach on Sept. 27. Think of all the fascinating conversations you will have! Tickets for BTPM Classical Live On Stage are free.

You can reserve them at www.btpm.org/events.