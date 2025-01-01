Building Blocks for Learning: A Multilingual School Readiness Initiative

PBS KIDS and Sesame Street have a broad reach that includes diverse representations of their audience through recognized characters and shows. Parents, caregivers and their children are able to see themselves, and others through diverse and inclusive characters and content. This content promotes awareness of different cultures, abilities, and inclusion. The Building Blocks for Learning initiative is created with accessibility as the priority.

The key element of this initiative is a series of hands-on educational workshops for parents and caregivers. The goal of the workshops is to educate parents and caregivers about their role as their child’s first teacher. With this understanding, they will become empowered to utilize physical, cognitive, and socio-emotional resources to support school readiness. Building Blocks for Learning includes four workshops on what school readiness means, social and emotional milestones and tips, academic milestones and tips, and family empowerment.