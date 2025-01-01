© 2025 Western New York Public Broadcasting Association

140 Lower Terrace
Buffalo, NY 14202

Mailing Address:
Horizons Plaza P.O. Box 1263
Buffalo, NY 14240-1263

Buffalo Toronto Public Media | Phone 716-845-7000
BTPM NPR Newsroom | Phone: 716-845-7040
Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Donate Today
Purple background with a white BTPM Classical logo

BTPM Classical is your go-to Classical music radio station, offering beautiful music around the clock. Hear timeless symphonies, opera, and world-class concerts by renowned Classical composers and philharmonic orchestras around the world. We proudly share an ongoing broadcast and production partnership with the Grammy Award-winning Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra.

Listen to BTPM Classical on 94.5 WNED in Buffalo or 89.7 WNJA in Jamestown. You can also stream BTPM Classical live anytime here on our website or with the BTPM Listen mobile app.

Photo of theater seats with the BTPM Classical logo and text reading "OPERA ON CLASSICAL"
Opera on BTPM Classical
Discover the stories behind iconic operas, explore the lives of renowned composers, and learn about the talented casts and opera companies that bring these masterpieces to life. Listen every Saturday at 1pm on BTPM Classical.
BTPM Classical Blog
Ignite your passion for classical music with the BTPM Classical Blog. Stay up to date with the latest classical music news and insightful analysis from Buffalo and beyond.
Visit Blog

Classics by Request

Graphic of a chalkboard with a white BTPM Classical logo and white chalk-like text reading OFF TO SCHOOL REQUEST
Off to School Request
Monday through Friday at 7:30am, Morning Host Mark Swarts features a piece chosen by YOU! Submit your requests and let us know what you want to hear on air.
Submit Request
On the left: a hand reaching to touch calm water. On the right: Purple backgroun, white text reading THE OASIS, white BTPM Classical logo, and blue text reading WEEKDAY AFTERNOONS AT 5
Oasis Request
Unwind with us every weekday at 5pm as we bring you a special blend of mood music designed to relieve the stress of the day. Have a favorite piece that helps you to relax and recharge? Submit it here and listen for your request weekday afternoons!
Submit Request
BTPM Classical Logo with white text reading Live On Stage

Listen Live: BTPM Classical

Song Playlist

HEAR US OUT logo
Hear Us Out
Hear Us Out promotes awareness and appreciation of musical diversity through a series of free, interactive performance events exploring composers, performers and instruments from cultures across the Americas, designed to serve youth ages 8-12 and their caregivers.
Watch Performances
BTPM Classical Interviews
BTPM Classical hosts sit with prominent Classical music figures from near and far to discuss upcoming programs and their experience in the industry.
Watch

Programs on BTPM Classical

Photo of sunlight coming through stained glass windows with the BTPM Classical logo and text reading "Sacred Classics Sundays at 7am"
Start your Sunday mornings with “Sacred Classics” from 7am to 9am. Hosted by Ed. Simone, this program showcases timeless music for choir and orchestra, featuring masterpieces by renowned composers.

Photo of JoAnn Falletta and text reading "JoAnn's Classical Corner" with the BTPM Classical logo
Join the Buffalo Philharmonic’s Music Director and Conductor, JoAnn Falletta, every weekday at 8:30 am. Alongside morning host Mark Swarts, she shares BPO season highlights and her expert insights on the world of classical music. about this season’s highlights at the Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra and shares her expert insights on the world of classical music.

Photo of Stratton Rawson, the BTPM Classical logo, and text reading "Stratton's Sidebar Wednesdays at 10"
Join Stratton Rawson every Wednesday at 10am as he visits Mark Swarts’ program to share an exclusive preview of his 10pm program “Deep Classical.”

Photos of Stratton Rawson and Richie English with text reading "ENTERING MUSIC FRIDAYS AT 10AM with the BTPM Classical logo
What do a 76-year-old music enthusiast and a 36-year-old musician have in common? Their passionate love for music and an unquenchable desire to share it with listeners! Listen to BTPM Classical every Friday at 10am to catch each episode and explore the accompanying playlist on the Buffalo Toronto Public Media YouTube channel for even more musical discoveries!