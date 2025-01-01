BTPM Classical is your go-to Classical music radio station, offering beautiful music around the clock. Hear timeless symphonies, opera, and world-class concerts by renowned Classical composers and philharmonic orchestras around the world. We proudly share an ongoing broadcast and production partnership with the Grammy Award-winning Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra.
Listen to BTPM Classical on 94.5 WNED in Buffalo or 89.7 WNJA in Jamestown. You can also stream BTPM Classical live anytime here on our website or with the BTPM Listen mobile app.
Discover the stories behind iconic operas, explore the lives of renowned composers, and learn about the talented casts and opera companies that bring these masterpieces to life. Listen every Saturday at 1pm on BTPM Classical.
Ignite your passion for classical music with the BTPM Classical Blog. Stay up to date with the latest classical music news and insightful analysis from Buffalo and beyond.
Classics by Request
Monday through Friday at 7:30am, Morning Host Mark Swarts features a piece chosen by YOU! Submit your requests and let us know what you want to hear on air.
Unwind with us every weekday at 5pm as we bring you a special blend of mood music designed to relieve the stress of the day. Have a favorite piece that helps you to relax and recharge? Submit it here and listen for your request weekday afternoons!
Song Playlist
Hear Us Out promotes awareness and appreciation of musical diversity through a series of free, interactive performance events exploring composers, performers and instruments from cultures across the Americas, designed to serve youth ages 8-12 and their caregivers.
BTPM Classical hosts sit with prominent Classical music figures from near and far to discuss upcoming programs and their experience in the industry.