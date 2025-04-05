Events and Experiences

© 2025 Western New York Public Broadcasting Association

HEAR US OUT logo
Hear Us Out: Indonesian Music Percussion Fun!
BTPM invites music enthusiasts ages 8 and older (and their accompanying adults) for an exciting journey into the world of music on Saturday, April 5 at 4pm.
BTPM Classical Live on Stage! Presents: Nusantara Arts Javanese Gamelan Music
Please join BTPM Classical Live on Stage! NUSANTARA ARTS JAVANESE GAMELAN WITH HERI PURWANTO on Saturday, April 5, 2025 at 7pm.
brick wall background with the Bridge logo and Mr. Goodbar logo
BTPM The Bridge Music Meeting
Calling all music lovers and radio enthusiasts. BTPM The Bridge is back at Mr. Goodbar with another Music Meeting! You have the opportunity to vote on new releases, rediscover old favorites, and share your top suggestions with us, all while mingling with fellow music lovers!
Blue background, buckets of popcorn spilling on the left, BTPM logo and white text reading "MASTERPIECE MISS AUSTEN AND WHISTABLE PEARL SCREENING EVENT" on the right
Free Screening of MISS AUSTEN & WHITSTABLE PEARL
Join us on Saturday, April 12 at 2pm for free screenings of Miss Austen Episode 1 and a preview of Whistable Pearl. Kathryn Larsen, VP of Content Distribution will be there to give you the latest scoop on what’s coming into the schedule and answer your questions
Mini golf putters scattered on the golf green. White text reads Puttering Around with BTPM
Puttering Around with BTPM
Head over to BTPM's Studio on Saturday, April 26th starting at 1pm for mini golf, food, prizes and fun!
HEAR US OUT logo
Hear Us Out | Behind the Baton: The Conductor's Art Demystified
Join us for an afternoon of an entertaining and enlightening exploration of the conductor's art on Sunday, April 27 at 1pm!
black background, white illustrations of different meats, BTPM logo and white text reading BTPM MEAT RAFFLE
BTPM Meat Raffle Extravaganza
Join us on Friday, May 16th at BTPM's studio for our very first LIVE MEAT RAFFLE EVENT! Doors @ 6pm, First spin @7pm!
Now We're Birding Club at Iroquois National Wildlife Refuge using binoculars to look for birds
Now We're Birding with Stratton Rawson and Peter Hall
Join BTPM Classical hosts and birding enthusiasts Stratton Rawson and Peter Hall Saturday, May 17 at Amherst State Park to enjoy the sounds and sights of regional and migratory birds, and explore the nature, flora and fauna of our region.
Aerial shot of BTPM's Studio One set up for 2024's Senior Prom
BTPM's 2024 Senior Prom
BTPM's Studio One setup for a screening of Ken Burns' "Leonardo da Vinci", followed by a panel discussion
Screening of "Leonardo da Vinci", followed by a panel discussion.
Niagara Movement screening event at the Buffalo History Museum
Screening of The Niagara Movement at the Buffalo History Museum.
Photo of the BTPM Performance space from Live on Stage! Event 22
BTPM Classical Live on Stage! Event 22: Sotto Voce