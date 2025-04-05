Events and Experiences
BTPM invites music enthusiasts ages 8 and older (and their accompanying adults) for an exciting journey into the world of music on Saturday, April 5 at 4pm.
Please join BTPM Classical Live on Stage! NUSANTARA ARTS JAVANESE GAMELAN WITH HERI PURWANTO on Saturday, April 5, 2025 at 7pm.
Calling all music lovers and radio enthusiasts. BTPM The Bridge is back at Mr. Goodbar with another Music Meeting! You have the opportunity to vote on new releases, rediscover old favorites, and share your top suggestions with us, all while mingling with fellow music lovers!
Join us on Saturday, April 12 at 2pm for free screenings of Miss Austen Episode 1 and a preview of Whistable Pearl. Kathryn Larsen, VP of Content Distribution will be there to give you the latest scoop on what’s coming into the schedule and answer your questions
Head over to BTPM's Studio on Saturday, April 26th starting at 1pm for mini golf, food, prizes and fun!
Join us for an afternoon of an entertaining and enlightening exploration of the conductor's art on Sunday, April 27 at 1pm!
Join us on Friday, May 16th at BTPM's studio for our very first LIVE MEAT RAFFLE EVENT! Doors @ 6pm, First spin @7pm!
Join BTPM Classical hosts and birding enthusiasts Stratton Rawson and Peter Hall Saturday, May 17 at Amherst State Park to enjoy the sounds and sights of regional and migratory birds, and explore the nature, flora and fauna of our region.
1 of 4 — Studio-One_Events_Senior-Prom-2.jpg
BTPM's 2024 Senior Prom
2 of 4 — Events_Leonardo-Screening-3.jpg
Screening of "Leonardo da Vinci", followed by a panel discussion.
3 of 4 — podium.jpg
Screening of The Niagara Movement at the Buffalo History Museum.
4 of 4 — Live-on-Stage_Event-22.jpg
BTPM Classical Live on Stage! Event 22: Sotto Voce