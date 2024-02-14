This is Public Media and so are YOU! Volunteer with BTPM, we have a place for you!

Whether it’s through station promotion, community outreach, or fundraising activities, there is a place for you to give your time at Buffalo Toronto Public Media. Join this dynamic group of people to give a hand, learn new skills, and contribute to a valuable community resource!

On average, our volunteers donate over 4,000 hours of their time each year, saving the organization over $123,000! Thank you!

Previous experience is not necessary. Let us know what you're interested in, and we’ll gladly train you!