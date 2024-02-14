© 2025 Western New York Public Broadcasting Association

140 Lower Terrace
Buffalo, NY 14202

Mailing Address:
Horizons Plaza P.O. Box 1263
Buffalo, NY 14240-1263

Buffalo Toronto Public Media | Phone 716-845-7000
BTPM NPR Newsroom | Phone: 716-845-7040
Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Donate Today

This is Public Media and so are YOU! Volunteer with BTPM, we have a place for you!

Whether it’s through station promotion, community outreach, or fundraising activities, there is a place for you to give your time at Buffalo Toronto Public Media. Join this dynamic group of people to give a hand, learn new skills, and contribute to a valuable community resource!

On average, our volunteers donate over 4,000 hours of their time each year, saving the organization over $123,000! Thank you!

Previous experience is not necessary. Let us know what you're interested in, and we’ll gladly train you!

To find out more information, please complete our online Volunteer Registration Form. 

How can you help?
A group of people stand for a photo in front of a table of food from a restaurant called Carrabba's
TV Campaigns
During the campaigns, volunteers record pledges called in by viewers. 16+
Special Events
Volunteers can assist with check-in, concessions, greeting, etc.
The Bridge Street Team
Volunteers will hand out merch, flyers, and promote the station.
Office Tasks
Volunteers assist as needed with data entry, filing, and phone calls.
Would you like to see your organization featured on TV?
Buffalo Toronto Public Media offers a prime opportunity for organizations that provide 10 or more volunteers for TV Membership Campaigns.

As a thank you, each group receives:
• On-air acknowledgements, group and individual camera shots
• A full-color graphic with your logo shown live on-air
• An on-air interview with a spokesperson from your organization, providing the opportunity to share your mission, product or service
• An acknowledgement on btpm.org with a link to your website
• A unique team building activity for employees

Thank you to our volunteers!

1 of 14  — 2024 Top 10 Vol.jpg
Top 10 BTPM Volunteers of 2024. So much of what we do would not be possible without the time, energy, and talents of our many volunteers!
2 of 14  — 2024 Vol of Year Chuck Magavero with Nancy Hammond.jpg
The 2024 Dennis Penman Volunteer of the Year Award winner Chuck Magavero with Nancy Hammond.
3 of 14  — At Artie Awards.jpg
Volunteers at the Artie Awards in Buffalo, NY.
4 of 14  — Bridge Vol.jpg
BTPM The Bridge volunteers aka our BTPM The Bridge Street Team!
5 of 14  — Break room with dinner donation.jpg
Volunteers with a dinner donation from a sponsor.
6 of 14  — Sr Prom Check In.JPG
Volunteers checking in guests at our Senior Prom.
7 of 14  — Now Were Cooking Live.jpg
Volunteers at our Now We're Cooking Live event.
8 of 14  — Vol at Artie Awards.jpg
Volunteers at the Artie Awards in Buffalo, NY.
9 of 14  — RSVP Dinner.jpg
Volunteers from RSVP at a dinner.
10 of 14  — Vol at Hispanic Parade.jpg
Volunteers at the Puerto Rican and Hispanic Day Parade of WNY.
11 of 14  — Vol at Sr Prom.JPG
Volunteers distributing dinner at our Senior Prom.
12 of 14  — Vol at talent table.jpg
Volunteers at the talent table for a TV Pledge campaign.
13 of 14  — Vol.jpg
14 of 14  — Volunteer dinner 2024.jpg
Dinner provided at out Volunteer Appreciation Dinner.

Thank you to the organizations that provided groups of volunteers for our recent TV Campaign!

The Buffalo Gay Men’s Chorus

Erie County Department of Senior Services

Friends of Harmony Barbershop Chorus

Hamburg Gaming Buffalo Raceway at the Fairgrounds

Nova in the Neighborhood

Rotary

Thank you to the following restaurants for their generous donation of dinners to fuel our volunteers!

Carrabba’s Italian Grill

Fat Bob’s Smokehouse

Olive Garden

Salvatore’s

Ilio DiPaolo’s

Special thanks to:

Cabot