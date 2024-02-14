This is Public Media and so are YOU! Volunteer with BTPM, we have a place for you!
Whether it’s through station promotion, community outreach, or fundraising activities, there is a place for you to give your time at Buffalo Toronto Public Media. Join this dynamic group of people to give a hand, learn new skills, and contribute to a valuable community resource!
On average, our volunteers donate over 4,000 hours of their time each year, saving the organization over $123,000! Thank you!
Previous experience is not necessary. Let us know what you're interested in, and we’ll gladly train you!
To find out more information, please complete our online Volunteer Registration Form.
As a thank you, each group receives:
• On-air acknowledgements, group and individual camera shots
• A full-color graphic with your logo shown live on-air
• An on-air interview with a spokesperson from your organization, providing the opportunity to share your mission, product or service
• An acknowledgement on btpm.org with a link to your website
• A unique team building activity for employees
Thank you to our volunteers!
Thank you to the organizations that provided groups of volunteers for our recent TV Campaign!
Erie County Department of Senior Services
Friends of Harmony Barbershop Chorus
Hamburg Gaming Buffalo Raceway at the Fairgrounds
Nova in the Neighborhood
Thank you to the following restaurants for their generous donation of dinners to fuel our volunteers!
Special thanks to: