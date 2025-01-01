Be the voice of public media's future!

Are you a young student or professional between the ages of 20 and 30 looking to participate in your community? Are you passionate about media, storytelling, or creating positive change in your community? Join the Buffalo Toronto Public Media Young Professionals Council (BTPMYPC)! Learn cool things about media while sharing your voice and helping shape the future of public media across Western New York and Southern Ontario.

Let’s build a better, more inclusive public media together.