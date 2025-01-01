Buffalo Toronto Public Media Young Professionals Council (BTPMYPC)
Be the voice of public media's future!
Are you a young student or professional between the ages of 20 and 30 looking to participate in your community? Are you passionate about media, storytelling, or creating positive change in your community? Join the Buffalo Toronto Public Media Young Professionals Council (BTPMYPC)! Learn cool things about media while sharing your voice and helping shape the future of public media across Western New York and Southern Ontario.
Let’s build a better, more inclusive public media together.
APPLICATION WINDOW OPEN: Nov. 1 - Nov. 30
Applicants will be notified by Dec. 17 of their acceptance into the program.
How to Apply:
Applications are open now! It’s simple and flexible. Apply using the link below and feel free to upload a resume, video app, audio file, or anything that helps us get to know you.
We’re looking for young adults from across the region, all backgrounds, and all perspectives. No prior experience needed — just bring your passion, creativity, and willingness to contribute!
Apply here: https://form.asana.com/?k=rjJYBi8Iojmtc9so_FOS5w&d=579500321518958
What’s BTPMYPC All About?
The purpose of this council is to engage young professionals in the mission of nonprofits and public media through networking, learning, and service. Members will:
- Offer relevant feedback on BTPM programming, outreach, and operations.
- Expand BTPM’s reach through volunteerism, peer engagement, and word-of-mouth.
- Support fundraising, events, and donor cultivation.
- Amplify diverse and authentic voices.
What You'll Get:
- Collaborate with your peers and on future content and initiatives at BTPM.
- Engage in community-focused projects and learn about nonprofit leadership, governance, and public media operations.
- Build your resume through volunteer opportunities.
- Networking with public media professionals and community leaders.
Commitment
- Term: 1-year term (with the option to renew).
- Meetings: 6 per year (virtual or hybrid — we’ll work with your schedule).
- More info: BTPMYPC charter.
Questions?
Send them to HR@btpm.org.