Frequently Asked Questions

What's the difference between the PBS App and BTPM PBS Passport?

The PBS App is free for everyone. But to get extended access to even more programs, you must have BTPM PBS Passport. They are not different apps.

Once you've downloaded the PBS App to your TV or mobile device, you'll need to activate BTPM PBS Passport.

I live in Canada. Can I sign up for BTPM PBS Passport?

YES! Canadian members can access most content on-demand with BTPM PBS Passport. Due to streaming rights, a few shows are restricted to the U.S. or have slightly different availability windows. PBS is constantly updating its program library for Canadian access, so check back periodically!

I'm already a member of Buffalo Toronto Public Media. Do I get Passport?

If you give at least $5/month, yes! To check your status, enter the email address you use for your membership on this page: Passport Member Lookup. Our Membership Department can also assist you directly if you send an email to support@btpm.freshdesk.com.

There are so many great programs to watch! Where do I start?

Don't worry, we've got you. You will be automatically subscribed to our Passport Picks newsletter, which will hit your inbox every Friday afternoon! You'll get the inside scoop about the latest and greatest on Passport, including early-access programs and titles that are expiring soon.