BTPM PBS Passport is an on-demand streaming service where you can watch hundreds of hours of the programs you love — from acclaimed MASTERPIECE dramas like All Creatures Great and Small and Grantchester to time-honored classics like Antiques Roadshow, Austin City Limits, NATURE, NOVA, and more. This incredible member benefit is available to all members in the US and Canada who contribute at least $5 per month or an annual gift of $60 or more.
Available to Everyone:
- Stream BTPM PBS live anywhere, anytime, from the PBS App on all devices
- Enjoy BTPM PBS Original Productions like Kleinhans' Gift to Buffalo and Digital Series like Compact History
- Watch new specials, documentaries, and series currently airing on PBS
- Catch up on the latest public affairs programs like PBS News Hour and FRONTLINE
With Your BTPM PBS Passport:
- All of the aforementioned free benefits
- Get extended access to past seasons of PBS shows like NOVA and Great Performances
- Stream member-exclusive early releases of new MASTERPIECE series and seasons before the broadcast premiere
- Binge-watch top PBS programs like Miss Scarlet on MASTERPIECE and Ken Burns documentaries
Frequently Asked Questions
What's the difference between the PBS App and BTPM PBS Passport?
The PBS App is free for everyone. But to get extended access to even more programs, you must have BTPM PBS Passport. They are not different apps.
Once you've downloaded the PBS App to your TV or mobile device, you'll need to activate BTPM PBS Passport.
I live in Canada. Can I sign up for BTPM PBS Passport?
YES! Canadian members can access most content on-demand with BTPM PBS Passport. Due to streaming rights, a few shows are restricted to the U.S. or have slightly different availability windows. PBS is constantly updating its program library for Canadian access, so check back periodically!
I'm already a member of Buffalo Toronto Public Media. Do I get Passport?
If you give at least $5/month, yes! To check your status, enter the email address you use for your membership on this page: Passport Member Lookup. Our Membership Department can also assist you directly if you send an email to support@btpm.freshdesk.com.
There are so many great programs to watch! Where do I start?
Don't worry, we've got you. You will be automatically subscribed to our Passport Picks newsletter, which will hit your inbox every Friday afternoon! You'll get the inside scoop about the latest and greatest on Passport, including early-access programs and titles that are expiring soon.