Upcoming Local Shows for 10/31 - 11/6
BTPM The Bridge aims to amplify the local music scene by highlighting live music and featuring regional artists on our station. Check out our list of upcoming live performances from artists with roots in Western New York and Southern Ontario and catch a show near you!
Friday, October 31
- Croft & Williams at Wagon Wheel in Niagara Falls, NY // 5:30 PM
- Halloween Howler ft. Kennedy Von Kat, Deer Fang, and more at Taps Brewhouse in Niagara Falls, ON // 7 PM
- Harm & Ease Halloween Show ft. Lonely Little Kitsch at Mill’s Hardware in Hamilton, ON // 7 PM
- Well Worn Boot, Captain Tom & the Hooligans, and Jungle Steve at Nietzsche’s in Buffalo, NY // 8 PM
- Chores, Cheap Kids, and Fourth Dominion at Bar Bad Ending in Rochester, NY // 8 PM
- Goat Farm, Bad Bloom, Clubdrugs, and Fox45 at Bug Jar in Rochester, NY // 8 PM
- Nightmare on Pearl Street ft. PA Line at Pearl Street Grill & Brewery in Buffalo, NY // 8 PM
- Mohawk Place Halloween ft. The Spit Sisters, Kill Uncle, The Heathens, DJ Boobie Riot & Gorgeous Ghouls at Mohawk Place in Buffalo, NY // 8:30 PM
Saturday, November 1
- Strawberry Girls with Moondough, Tokyo Monsters, Post NC and March Lions at Mohawk Place in Buffalo, NY // 6 PM
- Stephen Babcock at RationAle’s in Williamsville, NY // 7:30 PM
Monday, November 3
- Sydney Sprague, Gabrielle Grace, and Stress Dolls (solo) at Rec Room in Buffalo, NY // 7:30 PM
Thursday, November 6
- Sallyanndra: Album Release at Timeless Babez in Buffalo, NY // 6 PM
- Addalemon, On the Cinder, and West Ferry at Mohawk Place in Buffalo, NY // 7 PM
- Duunes with The Demos at Bug Jar in Rochester, NY // 8 PM