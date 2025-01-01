Ace every school year with free lesson plans, thematic units, and a wide range of interactive learning experiences. Sharpen your skills with NYSED-approved professional development opportunities. Stream our award-winning digital series and access free companion curriculum resources!
Tap into America’s #1 Educational Media Brand for access to thousands of free, classroom-ready, digital resources — including videos, interactive experiences, audio, documents, and in-depth lesson plans!
There is so much to explore and discover with PBS LearningMedia — and we want to help you implement these engaging resources with your students! Sign up for a FREE PBSLM Workshop at your site with a member of our Learning & Engagement team.
Featured PBS LearningMedia Collections
Come along with our host Chrisena as she takes curious learners on virtual field trips across Western New York & Southern Ontario.
Join Sarajane Gomlak-Green from the Buffalo Museum of Science as she breaks down the amazing scientific marvels of our region.
The stories you know and love from the original Reading Rainbow series, now with accompanying activities including art projects, discussion questions, writing prompts, and more.
Our host Cory breaks down key concepts and offers practical insights to help us all become better-informed citizens. Curriculum can be easily adapted for younger and older children.