A teacher wearing a blue, long-sleeved blouse leans forward in between two children, providing instruction on their tasks. One of the children has brown hair clipped with a white bow with black leopard print spots, and the other child has blond, shoulder-length hair and is wearing a white tee shirt.

Ace every school year with free lesson plans, thematic units, and a wide range of interactive learning experiences. Sharpen your skills with NYSED-approved professional development opportunities. Stream our award-winning digital series and access free companion curriculum resources!

a group of adults of are sitting at a table at the library looking at a computer together, and everyone is smiling. a woman with short blonde hair is high fiving a man in a blue button-up shirt. the text across the image reads "PBS LearningMedia"
Curriculum Resources on PBS LearningMedia
Tap into America’s #1 Educational Media Brand for access to thousands of free, classroom-ready, digital resources — including videos, interactive experiences, audio, documents, and in-depth lesson plans!
View Resources
An iMac computer displays the homepage of the PBS LearningMedia website. The text across the image says "FREE Learning Workshop"
PBS LearningMedia Workshops
There is so much to explore and discover with PBS LearningMedia — and we want to help you implement these engaging resources with your students! Sign up for a FREE PBSLM Workshop at your site with a member of our Learning & Engagement team.
Sign Up

Featured PBS LearningMedia Collections

LETS GO logo on a composition notebook, along with a photo of host Chrisena Ricci
Let’s Go! | Digital Series for Students Ages 7-11
Come along with our host Chrisena as she takes curious learners on virtual field trips across Western New York & Southern Ontario.
Explore on PBSLM
COMPACT SCIENCE logo with a photo of host Sarajane Gomlack-Green by Niagara Falls
Compact Science | Grades K-6
Join Sarajane Gomlak-Green from the Buffalo Museum of Science as she breaks down the amazing scientific marvels of our region.
Explore on PBSLM
Reading Rainbow Stories | Grades K-5
The stories you know and love from the original Reading Rainbow series, now with accompanying activities including art projects, discussion questions, writing prompts, and more.
Explore on PBSLM
Compact Civics | Grades 9-12
Our host Cory breaks down key concepts and offers practical insights to help us all become better-informed citizens. Curriculum can be easily adapted for younger and older children.
Explore on PBSLM