Upcoming Local Shows for 10/10 - 10/16

Buffalo Toronto Public Media | By Chelsea O
Published October 9, 2025 at 10:56 AM EDT
Left to right: Letter to Elise; The James Clark Institute; Ann Philippone
BTPM The Bridge aims to amplify the local music scene by highlighting live music and featuring regional artists on our station. Check out our list of upcoming live performances from artists with roots in Western New York and Southern Ontario and catch a show near you!

Friday, October 10

Saturday, October 11

  • Cammy Enaharo w/ Sallyanndra, Anna Fontaine, and The Belle Curves at Flying Squirrel in Rochester, NY // 7 PM
  • Tom Stahl and the Dangerfields at 42 North Brewing Company in East Aurora, NY // 7 PM
  • Ten Cent Howl at Sportsmens Tavern in Buffalo, NY // 8 PM
  • Uncle Ben's Remedy at Wicked Warren’s in Jamestown, NY // 9 PM

Sunday, October 12

Wednesday, October 15

Thursday, October 16
