Upcoming Local Shows for 10/10 - 10/16

BTPM The Bridge aims to amplify the local music scene by highlighting live music and featuring regional artists on our station. Check out our list of upcoming live performances from artists with roots in Western New York and Southern Ontario and catch a show near you!

Friday, October 10



Saturday, October 11



Cammy Enaharo w/ Sallyanndra, Anna Fontaine, and The Belle Curves at Flying Squirrel in Rochester, NY // 7 PM

Tom Stahl and the Dangerfields at 42 North Brewing Company in East Aurora, NY // 7 PM

Ten Cent Howl at Sportsmens Tavern in Buffalo, NY // 8 PM

in Buffalo, NY // 8 PM Uncle Ben's Remedy at Wicked Warren’s in Jamestown, NY // 9 PM

Sunday, October 12



Wednesday, October 15



The James Clark Institute, The Shakers, and TC Folkpunk at Horseshoe Tavern in Toronto, ON // 8 PM

Thursday, October 16

