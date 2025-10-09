Upcoming Local Shows for 10/10 - 10/16
BTPM The Bridge aims to amplify the local music scene by highlighting live music and featuring regional artists on our station. Check out our list of upcoming live performances from artists with roots in Western New York and Southern Ontario and catch a show near you!
Friday, October 10
- Kody & Herren at Still On the Hill Winery & Spirits in Springville, NY // 6 PM
- Greg Zeis at RationAles in Williamsville, NY // 7:30 PM
- Little Liar, Not Normal, Socialite, and akloh. at Mr. Goodbar (upstairs) in Buffalo, NY // 8 PM
- Taka at Penny Lane in Clarence, NY // 8 PM
- Letter to Elise at Mr. Goodbar (downstairs) in Buffalo, NY // 9 PM
Saturday, October 11
- Cammy Enaharo w/ Sallyanndra, Anna Fontaine, and The Belle Curves at Flying Squirrel in Rochester, NY // 7 PM
- Tom Stahl and the Dangerfields at 42 North Brewing Company in East Aurora, NY // 7 PM
- Ten Cent Howl at Sportsmens Tavern in Buffalo, NY // 8 PM
- Uncle Ben's Remedy at Wicked Warren’s in Jamestown, NY // 9 PM
Sunday, October 12
- Soul Brunch with Ellen Pieroni and the Encyclopedia of Soul at Jack Rabbit in Buffalo, NY // 1 PM
- Ann Philippone at Nietzsche’s in Buffalo, NY // 6 PM
Wednesday, October 15
- The James Clark Institute, The Shakers, and TC Folkpunk at Horseshoe Tavern in Toronto, ON // 8 PM
Thursday, October 16
- Grace Lougen & Sue Kincaid at Duende in Buffalo, NY // 6 PM
- The Wickedest Street in the World: Songs and Stories from Buffalo's Underbelly ft. The Travesties and The Glam Vamps at The Lounge at Revolution Gallery in Buffalo, NY // 7 PM
- Johnny Hart & the Mess at The Caz in Buffalo, NY // 7:30 PM
- Mumford & Sons Afterparty ft. PA Line at Buffalo Iron Works in Buffalo, NY // 11 PM