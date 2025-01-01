© 2025 Western New York Public Broadcasting Association

KIDS: Play, Learn, & Explore

Welcome to your go-to destination for games, shows, and activities kids will love. Play interactive games with your favorite PBS KIDS characters, explore our region through engaging digital series and activities, and see what’s on TV next all right here!
LET'S GO logo over a graphic of a composition notebooke on the left and host Chrisena on the right
Let's Go!
This series offers adventure to young, curious learners through behind-the-scenes virtual field trips. Each episode is accompanied by several activities that can be completed in the classroom or at home. This curriculum was designed for students ages 7-11 but is easily adaptable for those younger and older!
See More
Compact History logo over a purple background
Compact History
Follow Cory, a time-traveling middle school history teacher, as he journeys beyond the textbook telling untold stories that transformed our world. Each episode is accompanied by resources for teachers and students. This curriculum was designed for students in Grades 3-8 but is easily adaptable for those younger and older.
See More
Compact Science
This series explores the wonders of science right in our own backyard. Each episode concludes with a Viewer Challenge that can be performed in the classroom or at home. Compact Science and accompanying educational activities are geared towards students in Grades 3-8 but are easily adaptable for older students!
See More
READING RAINBOW logo over a graphic of clouds in the sky, with a picture from "Lemonade for Sale" by Stuart J. Murphy
Reading Rainbow Stories
Watch segments featuring the iconic read alouds from the original series you know and love! Each episode has accompanying theme-based activities, and may include questions for discussion, art projects, or writing prompts. And on ReadingRainbow.org you'll find fun family activities you and your child can do together after watching! Many are available in both English and Spanish.
See More

