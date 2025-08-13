Shaping the Future: A Q&A on BTPM’s Young Adult Advisory Committee

The future of public media is in good hands, because it’s in your hands. At Buffalo Toronto Public Media, we believe young voices have the power to shape what comes next, and we’re inviting that energy into our Young Adult Advisory Committee (YAAC).

With the Aug. 22 YAAC application deadline around the corner, we caught up with our Learning & Engagement Specialist, Samantha Kittinger, for a candid Q&A about what the YAAC is all about, why it matters, and what you can expect if you join.

What inspired the creation of the Young Adult Advisory Committee?

S.K.: The Young Adult Advisory Committee (YAAC) was born out of a desire to ensure that young people have a seat at the table in shaping the future of public media. At Buffalo Toronto Public Media, we saw the need to create a space where young people could not only engage with media content but influence it.

This effort was also inspired by broader national momentum around youth engagement in media. Since 2022, I’ve had the privilege of participating in the Public Media Youth Media Collective, a national cohort of stations committed to uplifting youth perspectives through public media. That experience really underscored for me how powerful it can be when young people are not just consumers of media but creators, critics, and changemakers within it.

How would you describe the mission of the Young Adult Advisory Committee?

S.K.: At its core, YAAC’s mission is to elevate youth voice in public media while empowering young people to grow as community leaders, collaborators, and media-literate citizens. It’s about developing a two-way relationship, where young adults learn from BTPM, and BTPM learns from them.

Can you walk us through what a typical Young Adult Advisory Committee meeting might look like or what you envision it to look like?

S.K.: A YAAC meeting will be designed to be a space that feels welcoming, thoughtful, and creative. We plan to meet three times a year and will offer a virtual option to make sure the meetings are as accessible as possible for folks. Meetings will include structured conversation, brainstorming sessions, and collaborative future projects tied to media literacy, community storytelling, or upcoming BTPM initiatives. We might invite guest speakers or local creators to share their work. We will always prioritize the voices and interests of the participants themselves.

Why is it so important to include young adult voices in public media spaces like BTPM?

S.K.: Young adults are already shaping culture. They’re driving conversations online, influencing trends, and thinking deeply about the world around them. If public media is to stay relevant and truly serve its community, it has to reflect the voices and perspectives of young people. Including young adult voices ensures our content is not only more representative but also more impactful. These are the next generation of media creators, consumers, and advocates. If we want public media to thrive in the future, we need to start co-creating with them now.

What outcomes are you hoping to see from the participants and from the YAAC itself?

S.K.: I hope participants walk away feeling more confident in their voice. For the committee, I hope to see tangible contributions to BTPM’s content and outreach efforts, whether that’s a youth-curated podcast episode, social media ideas, or feedback on programming and events. Ultimately, I hope YAAC becomes a launchpad for lifelong civic engagement and creativity.

What’s one thing you hope every Young Adult Advisory Committee participant walks away with at the end of their term?

S.K.: I hope every participant walks away with a sense of ownership and agency, knowing that their perspective matters and that they have the tools to be both a thoughtful media consumer and a powerful media creator. Whether they pursue a career in media or not, I want them to feel like their ideas can spark change.

Are there any behind-the-scenes moments or early wins from building this program that you'd like to share?

S.K.: While the Young Adult Advisory Committee hasn’t officially launched yet, there’s already been a great deal of excitement building behind the scenes. Across departments at BTPM, there’s strong enthusiasm and support for creating a space where young adult voices can thrive. Connecting with other public media stations through the Youth Media Collective has also offered valuable insight and inspiration. The shared ideas, collaboration, and national momentum around youth media have helped shape our vision for YAAC, and we’re energized by what’s ahead as we prepare to welcome our first group of participants!

For someone on the fence about applying, what would you say to encourage them?

S.K.: If you’ve ever felt like your voice doesn’t matter in big media spaces, this is your invitation to change that! YAAC isn’t about being perfect or having it all figured out. It’s about showing up, being curious, and using your perspective to shape something meaningful. Your voice could be exactly what public media needs next.

For more information and to apply, visit here! We're waiting to hear your voice!