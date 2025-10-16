Upcoming Local Shows for 10/17-10/23
BTPM The Bridge aims to amplify the local music scene by highlighting live music and featuring regional artists on our station. Check out our list of upcoming live performances from artists with roots in Western New York and Southern Ontario and catch a show near you!
Friday, October 17
- Brew at the Zoo: Country Night ft. Uncle Ben's Remedy at The Buffalo Zoo in Buffalo, NY // 5:30 PM
- Handsome Jack at Taylor Theatre in Lockport, NY // 7 PM
- Wren Cove Album Launch at Red White and Brew in Rochester, NY // 7 PM
- Back to the Frights: Flower House Halloween ft. Last Night Songs, Gathering Ground, Among Legends, and On the Cinder at Amy's Place in Buffalo, NY // 7 PM
- Dust Fest Night Two ft. Roach, Amelia Maxwell, Spins, and Romeo Romeo at Burdock Music Hall in Toronto, ON // 8 PM
- Fire Side Friday with Michael DeLano at Ebenezer Ale House in Buffalo, NY // 8 PM
- Päter, Blunt Chunks, and Colin Boothby at Cameron House in Toronto, ON // 9 PM
- Kevin Sampon and the Night Shift and TJ Zindle and the Sure Things at Jack Rabbit in Buffalo, NY // 10 PM
Saturday, October 18
- Wickham Falls with Romcom Victims at Revolver Records in Buffalo, NY // 7 PM
- Besnyo, Lower Pony, Gathering Ground, and Jacob King at Hickory Urban Sanctuary in Buffalo, NY // 7 PM
- Rock for the Cure ft. The Kensingtons and Letter to Elise at The Caz in Buffalo, NY // 7:30 PM
- Grace Stumberg at Gene McCarthy’s in Buffalo, NY // 8 PM
- Witty Tarbox and SmokeFace at Nietzsche’s in Buffalo, NY // 8 PM
- Grosh at Sportsmens Tavern in Buffalo, NY // 8 PM
Sunday, October 19
- Hotel Mira, Bleeker, and Altered By Mom at Lee’s Palace in Toronto, ON // 7 PM
Tuesday, October 21st
- Spiria, Ash the Ghost, sophie, J.S. Walker, and Hiroko at Amy's Place in Buffalo, NY // 8 PM
Wednesday, October 22
- Tyler Westcott at Nietzsche’s in Buffalo, NY // 6 PM
Thursday, October 23
- Meagan Aversa, Mike Legere, and Fox Atticus at Monarch Tavern in Toronto, ON // 7:30 PM
- High Tantras with Harmony on Mars, The Young Scones, and Thomas Duxbury & New Mother Nature at Horseshoe Tavern in Toronto, ON // 8 PM