Upcoming Local Shows for 10/17-10/23

BTPM The Bridge aims to amplify the local music scene by highlighting live music and featuring regional artists on our station. Check out our list of upcoming live performances from artists with roots in Western New York and Southern Ontario and catch a show near you!

Friday, October 17



Saturday, October 18



Sunday, October 19



Hotel Mira, Bleeker, and Altered By Mom at Lee’s Palace in Toronto, ON // 7 PM

Tuesday, October 21st



Spiria, Ash the Ghost, sophie, J.S. Walker, and Hiroko at Amy's Place in Buffalo, NY // 8 PM

Wednesday, October 22



Tyler Westcott at Nietzsche’s in Buffalo, NY // 6 PM

Thursday, October 23

