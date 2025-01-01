If your organization distributes information about employment opportunities to job seekers or refers job seekers to employers and would like to receive job vacancy notices for Buffalo Toronto Public Media, please contact Human Resources at hr@btpm.org.

Buffalo Toronto Public Media is an Equal Opportunity Employer committed to excellence through diversity and inclusion. We encourage you to come as you are and will consider all applicants for employment without regard to race, color, religion, age, sex, national origin, disability status, genetics, military and protected veteran status, sexual orientation, marital status, gender identity or expression, domestic violence victim status, or any other characteristic protected by federal, state, or local laws.