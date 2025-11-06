Upcoming Local Shows for 11/7 - 11/13
BTPM The Bridge aims to amplify the local music scene by highlighting live music and featuring regional artists on our station. Check out our list of upcoming live performances from artists with roots in Western New York and Southern Ontario and catch a show near you!
Friday, November 7
- Strings Unbound: An Intimate Evening with Alex Cousins at Pausa Art House in Buffalo, NY // 7 PM
- Third Space In the Round ft. Michael DeLano, Sara Elizabeth and TJ Zindle at Third Space Cafe and Entertainment in Buffalo, NY // 8 PM
- Bug Catcher Album Release with Home Videos and Ben Morey and the Eyes at Psychic Garden in Rochester, NY // 8 PM
- The Empties, Friends From Work, and Essare at Horseshoe Tavern in Toronto, ON // 8 PM
Saturday, November 8
- VENUE X VENUE Presents Thunder Queens with Altered by Mom, Whine Problem, Feura, and Avro Project at Lazer Quest in London, ON // 7 PM
- Letter to Elise: Acoustic at RationAle’s in Williamsville, NY // 7:30 PM
- Howlin’ Circus and Vivienne Wilder at Handelbar in Toronto, ON // TBA
- Nuovo Testamento with Boy Jr. and Ryan Flynn at Bug Jar in Rochester, NY // 8 PM
Sunday, November 9
- Ann Philippone at Nietzsche’s in Buffalo, NY // 6 PM
- Robyn Ottolini at Warehouse Concert Hall in St. Catharines, ON // 7 PM
- Shiner, Mirrorless, and Bad Bloom at Bug Jar in Rochester, NY // 8 PM
Tuesday, November 11
- The Steam Donkeys at Nietzsche’s in Buffalo, NY // 6 PM
Wednesday, November 12
- Music is Art Showcase: Oscar Woodrich Trio and JT Nichol Trio at Jack Rabbit in Buffalo, NY // 7 PM
Thursday, November 13
- Miller and the Other Sinners Trio Happy Hour at Sportsmens Tavern in Buffalo, NY // 6 PM
- The Soul Sessions ft. Eric "Critt' Crittenden and Friends at Penny Lane in Clarence, NY // 7 PM
- The Water Dogs, Spiria, and Socialite at Amy’s Place in Buffalo, NY // 7 PM