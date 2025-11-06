Upcoming Local Shows for 11/7 - 11/13

BTPM The Bridge aims to amplify the local music scene by highlighting live music and featuring regional artists on our station. Check out our list of upcoming live performances from artists with roots in Western New York and Southern Ontario and catch a show near you!

Friday, November 7



Saturday, November 8



Sunday, November 9



Ann Philippone at Nietzsche’s in Buffalo, NY // 6 PM

Robyn Ottolini at Warehouse Concert Hall in St. Catharines, ON // 7 PM

in St. Catharines, ON // 7 PM Shiner, Mirrorless, and Bad Bloom at Bug Jar in Rochester, NY // 8 PM

Tuesday, November 11



The Steam Donkeys at Nietzsche’s in Buffalo, NY // 6 PM

Wednesday, November 12



Music is Art Showcase: Oscar Woodrich Trio and JT Nichol Trio at Jack Rabbit in Buffalo, NY // 7 PM

Thursday, November 13

