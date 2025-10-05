The Scene Playlist for Oct. 5

The Scene is BTPM The Bridge’s regional music show hosted by Chelsea O of Stress Dolls . It features all artists who are currently based in Western New York and Southern Ontario and airs from 10-11 AM every Sunday. Check out this week’s playlist below, and click the song links to learn more about these artists and their music!

1. “Osaka” - Stephen Babcock // Buffalo, NY

This is the latest single from the self-described “bub next door from Buffalo, NY.”

2. “Magical Mind” - Ace of Wands // Toronto, ON

I cannot get over how great this song is - it’s been stuck in my head since its release on Oct. 1. The track was produced by Ian Blurton (who some may recognize from his work with The Lowest of the Low) and will be celebrated at the Ace of Wands Single Release Show on Thursday, Oct. 9, at Monarch Tavern in Toronto.

3. “Rock N’ Roll Is Dead” - The Pink Leather Jackets // Toronto, ON

Fans of My Chemical Romance, Sex Pistols, and Against Me!: keep an ear out for The Pink Leather Jackets.

4. “Grilled Cheese” - Romcom Victims // Buffalo, NY

Romcom Victims recently remixed and mastered some of their old catalogue and, as a bonus, released this new single about everyone's favorite comfort food sandwich. Listening to this song reminded me of college days - coming back in the wee hours of the morning after partying and making a grilled cheese to sop up the alcohol sloshing in our bellies. The lyrics speak the truth: you really can’t go wrong with cheese, butter, and bread.

5. “My Brother” - Cammy Enaharo // Rochester, NY

According to her bio, Cammy is an artist of many talents: she paints, she creates displays with preserved flowers, and she writes and records music in various styles. Catch her live at the Flying Squirrel in Rochester alongside Sallyanndra, The Belle Curves, and Anna Fontaine on Saturday, Oct. 11.

6. “Falling For It” - Previous Love // Buffalo, NY

Previous Love is said to blend “shoegaze, grunge and indie rock,” wrapping it “in a pretty bow.” I’m also definitely getting strong Tom Delonge vibes from the vocals in this track.

7. “Superglue” - PONY // Toronto, ON

The new single from a band that features a pony as their vocalist. No, seriously - Sam Bielanski of PONY was the voice of Jazz Hooves on the TV show My Little Pony.

8. “Quiet Crush” - Letter to Elise // Buffalo, NY

Letter to Elise has been making waves over the past year, and it’s easy to see why with the release of their new EP, Risen From Rust. If you like catchy pop/rock in the vein of Walk the Moon, Catfish and the Bottlemen, or The Killers, it’s worth checking out. Fun fact: frontman Elliott Hunt made it to Hollywood for an audition on The Voice for the second time, and you can catch it on this week’s episode.

9. “Means To An End” - Meat Raffle // Buffalo, NY

Meat Raffle announced their indefinite hiatus on Instagram recently. That said, there are still several chances to see them live before they take a breather, including Oct. 17 at The Ski Lodge in Lockport or Oct. 24 at Hot Mama’s Canteen in Buffalo. Side note: Is there a smarter name for a Buffalo-based band than “Meat Raffle”?

10. “Christina” - The Wilderness // Kingston, ON

While we’re sad to see The Wilderness go, we wish them all the best with their future endeavors. It felt fitting to play the first track we ever aired by the band - not as a goodbye, but as a “hope to see you again someday.”

11. “The Beat I Drum” - Asalone // Buffalo, NY

Asalone AKA Adam Putzer sat down with 1120 Press for an awesome interview where he not only discussed his songwriting process, but also delved into his experience with being faced with the pandemic, the break-up of his longtime band, and a cancer diagnosis all at once. “The Beat I Drum” is his latest single.

12. “Broken Down World” - Annie Philippone // Buffalo, NY

Full disclosure: Ann and I have known each other for 30 years. First, she was my piano teacher, but in time she became a friend and mentor. This song is from her debut album, a record that she worked on over the past year with engineer and producer Marc Hunt. This song gives me vibes reminiscent of Billy Joel, and the sentiment of light and hope comes at a time where so many of us are trying to find it - “how I love this broken down world.”

13. “Stickman” - Silver Proof // Buffalo, NY

Silver Proof just released a music video for this new single, one that can only be described as nostalgic. If you grew up in the ’90s or early ’00s, then the scenes of skateboarding and gritty images of the band playing are sure to make your heart ache for the days of Fuse TV and TRL.

14. “Obstinate Brain” - Päter // Toronto, ON

Päter self-describes themselves as “somewhere between Muse and Hilary Duff”- that’s enough to make me want to listen (Metamorphosis had some bangers). You can catch the artist live when they play at Cameron House in Toronto on Friday, Oct. 17, with Blunt Chunks. There will also be a special theremin (!) performance by Colin Boothby.

15. “Mummy” - The Water Dogs // Buffalo, NY

It’s October, so I’d say we’re officially in ~spooky season~. This new single from The Water Dogs feels like the perfect way to propel us into those Halloween vibes.

