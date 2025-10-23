Upcoming Local Shows for 10/24-10/30

BTPM The Bridge aims to amplify the local music scene by highlighting live music and featuring regional artists on our station. Check out our list of upcoming live performances from artists with roots in Western New York and Southern Ontario and catch a show near you!

Friday, October 24



Saturday, October 25



Tuesday, October 28



Melodic Canvas, Deer Fang, and Group Therapy at The Baby G in Toronto, ON // 7 PM

Thursday, October 30

