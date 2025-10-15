Reading Rainbow Returns and So Does the Magic of Reading

"Take a look, it's in a book; A Reading Rainbow!"

In this case, it's also on YouTube! It's the return of "Reading Rainbow," the classic PBS program that has shaped the lives of many generations! Produced by BTPM PBS and Kidzuko, a YouTube channel owned by Sony Pictures, the program returns after nearly 20 years, featuring new host Mychal Threets, to create a new generation of avid readers, motivating and empowering them to appreciate the wealth of knowledge available through reading.

"Reading Rainbow" returns with new episodes, new friends, and new books:



“No Cats in the Library” by Lauren Emmons

“More Than Peach” by Bellen Woodard

“Tiny Troubles: Nelli’s Purpose” by Sophie Diao

“Moo Hoo” by Audrey Perrott

The new season will consist of four episodes, accompanied by companion vertical videos, all of which will be available on YouTube to cater to the consumption patterns of today's youth.

Episodes will premiere weekly on Saturdays, through October 25, with each installment available at 7:00 AM PST / 10:00 AM EST. We will also embed them on ReadingRainbow.org.

The show also comes back with a new host! Meet Mychal Threets, a librarian and social media star from Solano County, Calif. Threets became a TikTok star through sharing heartwarming stories of "library joy." Nicknamed "The People's Librarian," fans have been excited about the show's relaunch and even more excited about Threets being selected as the new host.

Mychal being the new host of Reading Rainbow got me misty eyed. I’m SO happy for him!!’n pic.twitter.com/GHXbPDE6Tz — Cindy Noir✨ (@thecindynoir) September 29, 2025

Mychal is literally the only perfect choice besides Levar Burton himself to host the new Reading Rainbow. I'm so glad I have I kids that I can force to watch this! — Amethyst 🤘🏾🖋️ (@AmethystMagee) September 29, 2025

I literally teared up yesterday when I saw that video about Mychal being the new host of Reading Rainbow. That was my favorite show growing up, and to see the torch being given to him, has me elated. No one deserves it more. pic.twitter.com/6yVbQmSKlP — Courtsideview (@NieCourt) September 30, 2025

Just watched the No Cats in the Library episode of the new Reading Rainbow and I love it already!#readingrainbow — It’s ya boyeeeeeee!!! (@EggdropRamen) October 9, 2025

Reactions from adults surrounding the announcement of "Reading Rainbow" show just how deeply its impact was felt.

Reading is one of the fundamental skills and superpowers we share as a community. Books can be tools of knowledge, escape, and adventure. Growing a love for books at a young age cultivates an explorative spirit that helps develop critical thinking, imagination, and curiosity.

Programs like "Reading Rainbow" create an environment where reading is fun. They invite children into a world where books and stories become portals to other worlds.

Think back to some of your favorite childhood books. What were they? Where did they take you? What about those stories has stayed with you throughout your life?

With the show’s return on YouTube, a new generation can now turn those same pages of wonder and discover how the power of a story can stay with you long after the final chapter.

For those of us who grew up with "Reading Rainbow," its return is a reminder to keep the flame alive. Read to your children. Share the stories that shaped you. Create moments that remind them that imagination still matters.

Long before we had screens, a simple book could take us to places we only dreamed of, and sometimes, change the course of our days, even our lives.