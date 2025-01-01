© 2025 Western New York Public Broadcasting Association

BTPM Travel Club

Travel the world with Buffalo Toronto Public Media! From the iconic landmarks of British television to award-winning Broadway musicals and beyond, BTPM Travel Club curates exclusive trips tailored for fans of Buffalo Toronto Public Media.
Big Ben in London
Iconic British Classics
Join Buffalo Toronto Public Media on a tour designed to include many of the sights you know so well from public television and iconic British programs seen on BTPM PBS. This Iconic British Classics Tour is a must for fans of British television and culture.
Registration Information

Past Travels with BTPM

BTPM Travel Club's group for the 2025 Philadelphia Flower Show trip!
1 of 5  — Travel-Club_PHL-flower-show-group.jpg
BTPM Travel Club's group for the 2025 Philadelphia Flower Show trip!
Entrance to the 2025 Philadelphia Flower Show.
2 of 5  — Travel-Club_PHL-Flower-Show.jpg
Entrance to the 2025 Philadelphia Flower Show.
3 women holding a check from AAA.
3 of 5  — Travel-Club_AAA-Traveler-Donation.jpg
BTPM Travel Club AAA traveler donation presented by Regina Sullivan.
3 women standing in front of the Rocky Balboa statue in Philadelphia, mimicking his iconic pose.
4 of 5  — Travel Club - PHL Flower Show trip - Rocky2.jpg
Travelers on the BTPM Travel Club Philadelphia Flower Show trip showing us their best Rocky imitation!
Longwood Gardens in Chester County, PA.
5 of 5  — Travel-Club_Longwood-Gardens.jpg
Longwood Gardens in Chester County, PA.