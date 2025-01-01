BTPM Productions

BTPM PBS has been sharing the stories of Western New York and Southern Ontario for over 60 years.

The station established itself as an originator of television content with the Mark Russell Comedy Specials and the Emmy Award winning PBS-developed and produced Reading Rainbow series. Over the years, BTPM (formerly known as WNED PBS) has become a significant producer of original television and online content for local and national distribution.

Produced in Buffalo and shared with the nation. Productions broadcast on PBS stations across the states include: The Warrior Tradition, The War of 1812, Frederick Law Olmsted: Designing America, The Klondike Gold Rush, The Shaw Festival: Behind the Curtain, Underground Railroad: The William Still Story, Niagara Falls, Chautauqua: An American Narrative, Window to the Sea, The Adirondacks, Golf’s Grand Design, The Marines, America's Houses of Worship, Frank Lloyd Wright’s Buffalo, and Elbert Hubbard: An American Original.

Many of our productions highlight historic and cultural treasures of Southern Ontario and Western New York. These include: Kleinhans Gift to Buffalo, Reimagining a Buffalo Landmark, Remembering Western New York, Frederick Law Olmsted: Designing Western New York, TIFF: Behind the Festival, A New Season for the Bisons and Blue Jays, Hockey: More Than a Game, Toronto’s Houses of Worship, Polonia: Western New York’s Polish-American Legacy, Buffalo’s Houses of Worship, Buffalo’s Voices of Steel and The Great Erie County Fair.