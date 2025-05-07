Meeting Schedule

Meetings of the WNY Public Broadcasting Association (WNYPBA), most of its committees, and the WNYPBA’s Community Advisory Board are open to the public. Unless otherwise specified, meetings are held at our studios located at 140 Lower Terrace, Buffalo, NY 14203. Members of the public who are interested in attending a meeting should contact Jennifer Busch at (716) 845-7000 ext. 301.

Certain meetings, or portions of meetings, may be closed to the public to address matters relating to individual employees, proprietary information, litigation, and other matters requiring the confidential advice of counsel, commercial or financial information obtained from a person on a privileged or confidential basis, or the purchase of property or services whenever the premature exposure of such purchase would compromise the business interests of any such organization.

Board of Trustees:

Tuesday, September 9, 2025 | 12pm (virtual)

Thursday, October 30, 2025 | 4pm (Annual Meeting - Toronto)

*Contact us at 716-845-7000 for details

Executive Committee:

Thursday, October 23, 2025 | 12pm

*Contact us at 716-845-7000 for details

Audit Committee:

TBD

Community Advisory Board:

Tuesday, May 20, 2025 | 11:30am - 1pm

Educational Services Advisory Committee:

Wednesday, May 7, 2025 | 2pm - 3:30pm

Nominating Committee: