© 2025 Western New York Public Broadcasting Association

140 Lower Terrace
Buffalo, NY 14202

Toronto Address:
130 Queens Quay E.
Suite 903
Toronto, ON M5A 0P6


Mailing Address:
Horizons Plaza P.O. Box 1263
Buffalo, NY 14240-1263

Buffalo Toronto Public Media | Phone 716-845-7000
BTPM NPR Newsroom | Phone: 716-845-7040
Board of Trustees

Meet our Board of Trustees, Officers and Community Advisory Board and find out where and when to attend our public meetings.
CHAIR EMERITUS OFFICERS TRUSTEES COMMUNITY ADVISORY BOARD
CHAIR EMERITUS
  • Karen Arrison
  • Robert M. Greene, Esq.
  • Mary Ann Lauricella
  • Dennis M. Penman
  • William G. Gisel, Jr.
  • Kevin T. Keane
  • Brian E. Keating
  • Joseph D. McDonald
  • Alphonso O’Neil-White
  • Sue M. Wardynski
OFFICERS
  • Cynthia Vance
    Chair
  • Yvonne S. Minor-Ragan, PhD
    Vice Chair
  • Timothy W. Hoover
    Treasurer
TRUSTEES
  • Michael Adragna
  • Tamara O. Alsace, PhD
  • Cindy Barrett
  • Tom Calderone
  • Jim Deeks
  • Philip Glick, MD
  • Mustafa Gokcek, PhD
  • Brian Gwitt
  • Kevin M. Hogan
  • Pamela Hokanson
  • Francesca B. Mesiah
  • John Reinhold
  • Casimiro D. Rodriguez
  • Mark Romoff
  • Rosemary Sadlier
  • Dr. Tanika Shedrick
COMMUNITY ADVISORY BOARD
  • G. Richard Braen
  • Peter Eimer
  • Philip Glick, MD
  • David Hahn-Baker
  • Pete Hill
  • Donald Ingalls
  • Kimberly Kadziolka
  • Francesca B. Mesiah
  • Kristi Moscato
  • Jessica Pirro, LMSW
  • Michael Quinniey
  • Matthew Smith
  • Kristy Tyson
  • Asantewa Holley

Meeting Schedule

Meetings of the WNY Public Broadcasting Association (WNYPBA), most of its committees, and the WNYPBA’s Community Advisory Board are open to the public. Unless otherwise specified, meetings are held at our studios located at 140 Lower Terrace, Buffalo, NY 14203. Members of the public who are interested in attending a meeting should contact Jennifer Busch at (716) 845-7000 ext. 301.

Certain meetings, or portions of meetings, may be closed to the public to address matters relating to individual employees, proprietary information, litigation, and other matters requiring the confidential advice of counsel, commercial or financial information obtained from a person on a privileged or confidential basis, or the purchase of property or services whenever the premature exposure of such purchase would compromise the business interests of any such organization.

Board of Trustees:

  • Tuesday, September 9, 2025 | 12pm (virtual)
  • Thursday, October 30, 2025 | 4pm (Annual Meeting - Toronto)

*Contact us at 716-845-7000 for details

Executive Committee:

  • Thursday, October 23, 2025 | 12pm

*Contact us at 716-845-7000 for details

Audit Committee:

  • TBD

Community Advisory Board:

  • Tuesday, May 20, 2025 | 11:30am - 1pm

Educational Services Advisory Committee:

  • Wednesday, May 7, 2025 | 2pm - 3:30pm

Nominating Committee:

  • TBD