© 2025 Western New York Public Broadcasting Association

140 Lower Terrace
Buffalo, NY 14202

Mailing Address:
Horizons Plaza P.O. Box 1263
Buffalo, NY 14240-1263

Buffalo Toronto Public Media | Phone 716-845-7000
BTPM NPR Newsroom | Phone: 716-845-7040
Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Donate Today

Rent State-of-the-Art Production Studios & Meeting Spaces

Buffalo Toronto Public Media offers top-tier production facilities and meeting spaces for your next film, TV production, corporate event, or live-stream. Conveniently located in downtown Buffalo, with easy access to Southern Ontario and free parking, our versatile studios and spaces are designed to accommodate a wide range of production and event needs.
Photo of BTPM Studio 1 set up with a backdrop, table, and chairs for a production.
Production Facilities
The same facilities, equipment, and personnel that have created Buffalo Toronto Public Media’s award-winning content are available to media professionals to realize their next vision.
Photo of the Board Room at BTPM
Meeting Spaces
Whether you’re hosting a high-stakes board meeting, a team workshop, a brainstorming session, or an intimate networking event, our Board Room offers the space and versatility to inspire productivity and collaboration.
People seated at round tables in BTPM's Studio 1 for a screening of Leonardo
Host Your Event
Whether you’re planning a corporate gathering, fundraiser, networking event, live performance, or a celebration, BTPM offers the perfect setting — complete with state-of-the-art technology, versatile spaces, and premium amenities to bring your vision to life.