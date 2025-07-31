Kathryn's Must-Sees for August on BTPM PBS

What to Watch This August on BTPM PBS

From powerful historical reflections, such as Atomic People, to captivating dramas like The Marlow Murder Club and Unforgotten, and unforgettable live music featuring Rush and the Vienna Philharmonic, this August's schedule offers a rich mix of stories, sounds, and culture.

Keep reading for more information about each of these programs and when you can catch them airing on BTPM PBS! Many of these programs are also available to our members via BTPM PBS Passport to watch on demand.

Atomic People — Monday, Aug. 4 at 9 pm

Experience firsthand testimonies from the surviving Hibakusha. These are those who lived through the atomic bombings of Hiroshima and Nagasaki. This powerful documentary revisits the devastating impact of nuclear weapons during World War II, offering a moving reflection on human resilience.

Watch "Atomic People" with BTPM PBS Passport!

Daredevils of Niagara Falls — Monday, Aug. 4 at 10:30 pm and Saturday, Aug. 30 at 4 pm

Discover the daring history of Niagara Falls stunts, from tightrope walkers to barrel plungers, where fame, risk, and tragedy collide. This special takes viewers on a journey through centuries of dangerous feats at one of the world’s most famous natural wonders.

Watch "Daredevils of Niagara Falls" free online or with the PBS app!

The Marlow Murder Club Marathon — Sunday, Aug. 10, from 4 to 9 pm

UKTV

Catch up on Season One before the Season Two premiere on Aug. 24 at 9 pm.

Follow Judith Potts, a witty 77-year-old crossword enthusiast, as she and her unlikely partners turn amateur detective in the quaint town of Marlow. Mystery, friendship, and intrigue abound.

Watch "The Marlow Murder Club" with BTPM PBS Passport!

Rush: Time Machine, Live in Cleveland — Tuesday, Aug. 12 at 8 pm

Relive Rush’s legendary Time Machine Tour featuring fan favorites like “Tom Sawyer,” “Limelight,” and “Closer to the Heart.” Recorded in Cleveland, the city that first embraced the band, this concert celebrates decades of progressive rock excellence.

Watch "Rush: Time Machine, Live in Cleveland" with BTPM PBS Passport!

Under the Vines — Premieres Saturday, Aug. 16 at 7 pm

This romantic comedy drama follows two urban professionals who unexpectedly inherit a failing New Zealand vineyard. Watch as their clashing personalities and comedic missteps turn into an unexpected journey of teamwork, growth, and maybe love.

Watch "Under the Vines" free online or with the PBS app!

Rick Steves’ Symphonic Journey — Monday, Aug. 18 at 8 pm

Travel expert Rick Steves combines breathtaking European history with the magic of Romantic era music. Featuring the Cincinnati Pops Orchestra, this special explores culture and heritage through a unique symphonic lens.

Watch "Rick Steeves' Symphonic Journey" free online or with the PBS app!

NOVA: Lost Tombs of Notre Dame — Wednesday, Aug. 20 at 9 pm

During Notre Dame’s post-fire restoration, archaeologists unearthed two mysterious lead sarcophagi. Who were the people buried beneath the cathedral floor? Using cutting-edge DNA analysis and historical research, this NOVA episode reveals secrets hidden for centuries.

Watch "NOVA: Lost Tombs of Notre Dame" free online or with the PBS app!

Professor T (UK) — Premieres Sunday, Aug. 24 at 8 pm

Ben Miller stars as Professor Jasper Tempest, a brilliant yet socially awkward criminologist with OCD. As he aids police in solving complex cases, his personal struggles add depth to this gripping British crime drama.

Watch "Professor T" with BTPM PBS Passport!

Unforgotten — Premieres Sunday, Aug. 24 at 10 pm

This acclaimed British drama follows London detectives as they reopen long-forgotten cold cases. Each episode unravels the profound consequences of buried secrets and their effects on families and communities today.

Watch "Unforgotten" with BTPM PBS Passport!

Skydiving Over Sixty — Monday, Aug. 25 at 9 pm

Defy age stereotypes in this inspiring documentary showcasing senior skydivers known as “golden flyers.” They are setting world records and proving that adventure has no expiration date.

Watch "Skydiving Over Sixty" free online or with the PBS app!

Great Performances: Vienna Philharmonic Summer Night Concert 2025 — Friday, Aug. 29 at 9 pm

Enjoy a stunning outdoor performance from Schönbrunn Palace Park. Conducted by Tugan Sokhiev, with tenor Piotr Beczała and the Vienna Boys Choir, this concert celebrates the beauty of opera and operetta under the summer night sky.