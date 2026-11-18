How can communities better support people with disabilities and ensure they have access to the services they need? Mindy Cervino of Community Services for Everyone discusses the organization's work in employment, housing, domestic violence support, self-direction, and daily living assistance. She also examines the funding and staffing challenges facing disability services, including shortages in community habilitation and respite care. The conversation explores disability inclusion, workforce challenges, and what it will take to sustain these essential services.