How Did Art Help Valentino Dixon Bring Attention to His Wrongful Conviction?

After spending 27 years in prison for a crime, he says he did not commit, Valentino Dixon is sharing the story of his wrongful conviction, exoneration, and the artwork that helped bring attention to his case. Dixon created more than 1,000 drawings while incarcerated, including golf course artwork that attracted national media coverage. He discusses his upcoming five-part documentary, Prism and Castle, the conditions he witnessed at Attica, and plans for a new series, Prison Picasso: Inside Attica. This is a conversation about justice, resilience, art, and finding purpose after incarceration.