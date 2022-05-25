© 2025 Western New York Public Broadcasting Association

What’s Next?
Monday - Thursday 10am

What’s Next?  uncovers and discusses the issues and topics pertinent to marginalized and underrepresented populations of Western New York and Southern Ontario.

Days after the racist shooting in Buffalo on May 14, 2022, the show tasked itself to be a champion for social equity and justice. "What’s Next?” amplifies voices from all parts of our shared community to celebrate our individuality as well as our commonalities.

Listen to the one-hour broadcast Monday through Thursday at 10am on BTPM NPR. It is also available on-demand through our website, the BTPM Listen app, on our YouTube channel, or wherever you get your podcasts.

We encourage our listeners to join the conversation by using the “Talk to Us” feature in the BTPM Listen app. By using this in-app feature, listeners can send audio recordings directly to the newsroom. You can also reach the production staff by emailing us at WhatsNext@btpm.org.

Latest Episodes
  • Marching for Change | The Buffalo United Rally
    Today we welcome Victory Ross, a Community Coordinator for the Western New York Peace Center, Win Min Thant, Director of the Crossroads Coalition, and Mike Hogan, a Business Manager for the International Union of Painters and Allied Trades. to discuss the motivation behind the Buffalo United March.
  • Leadership in Transition: Dr. Bonita Durand on Buffalo State’s Future
    Today, we welcome Dr. Bonita Durand, who is currently serving as the interim president of Buffalo State University, to discuss the institution's unique approach to education, the importance of balancing liberal arts with professional training, and how Buffalo State plans to navigate potential changes in federal education funding.
  • Unlocking Housing Access: Zoning and Affordability in Erie County
    We welcome back Dr. Jason Knight, an Associate Professor in Buffalo State’s College of Government, Planning, and Philosophy. He recently published a report called "Developing Opportunity: Aligning Zoning with Affordable Housing Needs".
  • Compassion in Action: Catholic Charities of Buffalo on Meeting Community Needs
    Today, we take a closer look at Catholic Charities of Buffalo—a cornerstone of support for the WNY region, serving over 147,000 individuals and families in eight counties annually. We welcome Deacon Steve Schumer and Molly Ann Oliver, the CEO and COO of Catholic Charities of Buffalo.
  • 100 Years from Mississippi | Legacy, Healing and Forgiveness
    On today’s show, we bring you the panel discussion that was held after a screening of the film “100 Years from Mississippi”. Moderated by Executive Producer of What’s Next, Charles Gilbert, the panel features Tarabu Kirkland, Aitina Fareed-Cooke, and Dr. Janice Ferguson.
  • The East Side Transformation Project with Dr. Henry Louis-Taylor
    We analyze the East Side Neighborhood Transformation Project. Led by Dr. Henry Louis-Taylor Jr., the project aims to address issues surrounding the Broadway-Fillmore Neighborhood through community land trusts, cooperative housing, and a multi-sector approach to neighborhood development.
  • Road to Reform: Mental Health Advocates Take the Fight to Albany
    Recently, WBFO Disability reporter Emyle Watkins went on the road to cover a group of advocates as they made their way from Buffalo to Albany to challenge topics such as involuntary treatment, Kendra’s Law, and more.
  • Producer’s Picks of the Week: Downtown Buffalo and The Sheconomy
    On this week’s edition of Producer’s Picks of the Week, we highlight two standout segments from the previous week: one on how the COVID-19 Pandemic altered downtown Buffalo, and a conversation with Mary Kate Loftus and Lauren Schellinger from Impressia Bank.
  • Banking on Women | Unlocking the Sheconomy's Full Potential
    The women’s economy is expanding at twice the rate of other businesses, yet traditional banks and fintech institutions are still falling short in addressing the needs of the rapidly growing sheconomy. Why is that?
  • Downtown Buffalo’s Future: Redevelopment, Housing, and Post-Pandemic Growth
    On today’s episode, we dive into the transformation and the challenges facing downtown Buffalo with Bob Shibley, the former dean of UB's School of Architecture and Planning, and Jake Schneider, an entrepreneur and developer of multiple downtown projects.
