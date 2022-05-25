What’s Next? uncovers and discusses the issues and topics pertinent to marginalized and underrepresented populations of Western New York and Southern Ontario.
Days after the racist shooting in Buffalo on May 14, 2022, the show tasked itself to be a champion for social equity and justice. "What’s Next?” amplifies voices from all parts of our shared community to celebrate our individuality as well as our commonalities.
Listen to the one-hour broadcast Monday through Thursday at 10am on BTPM NPR. It is also available on-demand through our website, the BTPM Listen app, on our YouTube channel, or wherever you get your podcasts.
We encourage our listeners to join the conversation by using the “Talk to Us” feature in the BTPM Listen app. By using this in-app feature, listeners can send audio recordings directly to the newsroom. You can also reach the production staff by emailing us at WhatsNext@btpm.org.
-
Today we welcome Victory Ross, a Community Coordinator for the Western New York Peace Center, Win Min Thant, Director of the Crossroads Coalition, and Mike Hogan, a Business Manager for the International Union of Painters and Allied Trades. to discuss the motivation behind the Buffalo United March.
-
Today, we welcome Dr. Bonita Durand, who is currently serving as the interim president of Buffalo State University, to discuss the institution's unique approach to education, the importance of balancing liberal arts with professional training, and how Buffalo State plans to navigate potential changes in federal education funding.
-
We welcome back Dr. Jason Knight, an Associate Professor in Buffalo State’s College of Government, Planning, and Philosophy. He recently published a report called "Developing Opportunity: Aligning Zoning with Affordable Housing Needs".
-
Today, we take a closer look at Catholic Charities of Buffalo—a cornerstone of support for the WNY region, serving over 147,000 individuals and families in eight counties annually. We welcome Deacon Steve Schumer and Molly Ann Oliver, the CEO and COO of Catholic Charities of Buffalo.
-
On today’s show, we bring you the panel discussion that was held after a screening of the film “100 Years from Mississippi”. Moderated by Executive Producer of What’s Next, Charles Gilbert, the panel features Tarabu Kirkland, Aitina Fareed-Cooke, and Dr. Janice Ferguson.
-
We analyze the East Side Neighborhood Transformation Project. Led by Dr. Henry Louis-Taylor Jr., the project aims to address issues surrounding the Broadway-Fillmore Neighborhood through community land trusts, cooperative housing, and a multi-sector approach to neighborhood development.
-
Recently, WBFO Disability reporter Emyle Watkins went on the road to cover a group of advocates as they made their way from Buffalo to Albany to challenge topics such as involuntary treatment, Kendra’s Law, and more.
-
On this week’s edition of Producer’s Picks of the Week, we highlight two standout segments from the previous week: one on how the COVID-19 Pandemic altered downtown Buffalo, and a conversation with Mary Kate Loftus and Lauren Schellinger from Impressia Bank.
-
The women’s economy is expanding at twice the rate of other businesses, yet traditional banks and fintech institutions are still falling short in addressing the needs of the rapidly growing sheconomy. Why is that?
-
On today’s episode, we dive into the transformation and the challenges facing downtown Buffalo with Bob Shibley, the former dean of UB's School of Architecture and Planning, and Jake Schneider, an entrepreneur and developer of multiple downtown projects.