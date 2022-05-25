Monday - Thursday 10am

What’s Next? uncovers and discusses the issues and topics pertinent to marginalized and underrepresented populations of Western New York and Southern Ontario.

Days after the racist shooting in Buffalo on May 14, 2022, the show tasked itself to be a champion for social equity and justice. "What’s Next?” amplifies voices from all parts of our shared community to celebrate our individuality as well as our commonalities.

Listen to the one-hour broadcast Monday through Thursday at 10am on BTPM NPR. It is also available on-demand through our website, the BTPM Listen app, on our YouTube channel, or wherever you get your podcasts.

We encourage our listeners to join the conversation by using the “Talk to Us” feature in the BTPM Listen app. By using this in-app feature, listeners can send audio recordings directly to the newsroom. You can also reach the production staff by emailing us at WhatsNext@btpm.org.