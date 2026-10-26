How Can Community Leadership and Local Farms Build a Stronger Buffalo?

What does it take to build stronger communities and create opportunities for the next generation? Raúl Russi reflects on his Buffalo roots, his pioneering career with the Buffalo Police Department, and his leadership of the Acacia Network, highlighting the importance of culturally competent healthcare and civic engagement. Then, we visit Providence Farm Collective with Kristen Weltman-Weiss and Hamadi Ali to explore farmer training, access to land, and efforts to help new farmers establish independent operations. Together, these conversations examine community leadership, cultural identity, and the future of local food security.